Festivals & Events | Jeni’s Strawberry Jam, Scioto Fountain Opening and Memorial Day Ceremony

May 26

7 p.m.

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

www.foremiler.com

Presented by OhioHealth, FORE! Miler is a 4-mile race that will benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. The fundraiser will commemorate the beginning of the 47th Memorial Tournament. After the race, there will be a party held at the Golden Bear Club from 7-9:30, where complimentary drinks will be served. Registration is available online and participants will receive various free merchandise.

May 27

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festival

6-9 p.m.

City Hall Courtyard, 21 S State St., Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Uptown Westerville Inc. presents its Fourth Friday events each month, with May’s theme of Americana occurring on Friday. Luke Mossburg Music will perform as part of the Fourth Friday Summer Concert Series. Food trucks and local vendors will be in attendance.

May 27

Scioto Mile Fountain Opening Day

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Bicentennial Park, 233 Civic Center Dr., Columbus

www.sciotomile.com

The Scioto Mile Fountain will officially open on Friday, inviting guests to experience the interactive water feature. Games and music will be provided for all to enjoy.

May 26-29

Columbus Clippers vs. Buffalo Bisons

Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus

www.milb.com

The Clippers take on the Bisons in a six-day series at Huntington Park. Cheer on the Clippers Thursday through Sunday for various themed games, including Girls Night Out and Star Wars Night.

Jeni’s Strawberry Jam

May 28-29

11 a.m - 10 p.m.

Land-Grant Brewing Taproom and Beer Garden, 424 W. Town St., Columbus

www.landgrantbrewing.com

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream will ring in Ohio’s strawberry season with Jeni’s Strawberry Jam, a two-day festival at Land-Grant Brewing Company’s taproom and beer garden. Come to enjoy various foods, drinks and musical performances.

Memorial Day Ceremony at National Veterans Memorial and Museum

May 30

10 a.m.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum rooftop, 300 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.nationalvmm.org

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum will honor fallen soldiers at its Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony. Major General John C. Harris Jr. and Chairman of the Board of Veteran’s Appeals Cheryl Mason will both speak at the event.

