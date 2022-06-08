Festivals & Events | Topiary Takeover, Tour de Grandview and Avant-Garde Craft Show

June 9

COSI After Dark Wizard School

7-10 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.cosi.org

Robes and wands are welcome at this adult-only event for aspiring sorcerers. The event features food, craft beer and themed cocktails.

Courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

June 9-Sept. 11

Topiary Takeover

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

https://www.fpconservatory.org

25 topiaries made of live plants capture the look of animals from all over the world. These living sculptures are filled with all kinds of botanical life to capture the textures and vibrancy of the wildlife they represent.

June 10

Tour de Grandview Bike Race

5-10:30 p.m.

Avondale and W. 1st Ave., Grandview

www.grandviewheights.gov

Professional cyclists and bikers are all invited to this fast-paced suburban ride through Grandview. Watch the races and enjoy live music, local food, craft beers and more.

June 10

Franklinton Fridays

6-10 p.m.

Franklinton Arts District

www.frannklintonnartsdistrict.com

Celebrate Pride month at this special installation of Franklinton Fridays, which will highlight LGBTQ artists in central Ohio. The event features performances, exhibitions and artist talks - all curated by the artists themselves.

June 12

Columbus Summer Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Makoy Event Center, 5462 Center St., Hilliard

www.avantgardeshows.com

Enjoy all that Ohio’s artists have to offer. The show features handmade works from artisans and crafters across the state.

