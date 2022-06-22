Festivals & Events | World’s Largest Swim Lesson, Grandview Hop and Black & Gold 5K

Photo by Grahm S. Jones
World's Largest Swim Lesson at Zoombezi Bay
June 23
The World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Zoombezi Bay
9:30-10:30 a.m.
Zoombezi Bay, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell
www.zoombezibay.columbuszoo.org
Come join the record-breaking lesson that will be simultaneously held at waterparks, pools and aquatic facilities around the world! Kids ages 2-12 will learn the importance of safety in the water from local swim instructors.
June 23
Healthy New Albany Farmers Market
4-7 p.m.
Market Square, 200 Market St., New Albany
Celebrate the start of New Albany’s farmers market, which runs Thursdays through Sept. 15. The market features fresh produce, food trucks, baked goods and a variety of vendors to explore.
June 24
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festival
6-9 p.m.
Uptown Westerville, W. Main St., Westerville
Every fourth Friday of the month through September, Westerville hosts a street festival including vendors, shops, restaurants and more. The June theme is ‘World of Dance’ and features a performance by The Ark Band.
June 25
Delaware Beer and Wine Festival
3-8 p.m.
Boardman Arts Park, 154 W. William St., Delaware
This event features 18 vendors offering samples of beer and wine, as well as food trucks, artisans and live entertainment!
June 25
Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Avenue
This monthly summer event features pop-up shops, live music, food trucks, activities and a community stroll through more than 50 local businesses and restaurants.
June 26
Black & Gold 5K presented by Ohio health
8 a.m.
Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus
In addition to a T-shirt and medal, each participant of this race receives a ticket to a Columbus Crew match. This is also a great opportunity to get a closer look at the Crew’s Lower.com Field.
Andrea Paolucci is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.