Festivals & Events | World’s Largest Swim Lesson, Grandview Hop and Black & Gold 5K

Photo by Grahm S. Jones World's Largest Swim Lesson at Zoombezi Bay

June 23

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Zoombezi Bay

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Zoombezi Bay, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.zoombezibay.columbuszoo.org

Come join the record-breaking lesson that will be simultaneously held at waterparks, pools and aquatic facilities around the world! Kids ages 2-12 will learn the importance of safety in the water from local swim instructors.

June 23

Healthy New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m.

Market Square, 200 Market St., New Albany

www.healthynewalbany.org

Celebrate the start of New Albany’s farmers market, which runs Thursdays through Sept. 15. The market features fresh produce, food trucks, baked goods and a variety of vendors to explore.

June 24

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festival

6-9 p.m.

Uptown Westerville, W. Main St., Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Every fourth Friday of the month through September, Westerville hosts a street festival including vendors, shops, restaurants and more. The June theme is ‘World of Dance’ and features a performance by The Ark Band.

June 25

Delaware Beer and Wine Festival

3-8 p.m.

Boardman Arts Park, 154 W. William St., Delaware

www.debeerwinespirits.com

This event features 18 vendors offering samples of beer and wine, as well as food trucks, artisans and live entertainment!

June 25

Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue

www.grandviewhop.com

This monthly summer event features pop-up shops, live music, food trucks, activities and a community stroll through more than 50 local businesses and restaurants.

June 26

Black & Gold 5K presented by Ohio health

8 a.m.

Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus

www.crew5k.com

In addition to a T-shirt and medal, each participant of this race receives a ticket to a Columbus Crew match. This is also a great opportunity to get a closer look at the Crew’s Lower.com Field.

Andrea Paolucci is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.