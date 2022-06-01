Festivals & Events | The Memorial Tournament, Gallery Hop and CMA's Summer Celebration

May 30-June 5
The Memorial Tournament
Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin
Founded by Jack “The Golden Bear” Niklaus, this event showcases some of the world’s best golfers, in addition to serving as a benefit for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
June 4
Summer Celebration
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E Broad St, Columbus
Kick off summer at the Columbus Museum of Art with free admission, an all-ages dance party in the sculpture garden with music by JMA and O Sharp, and art-making with guest artists Bryan Moss, Hakim Callwood and Raygun.
June 4
Gallery Hop
Short North Arts District, Columbus
This Columbus tradition is celebrating its 38th Anniversary this year! Come enjoy gallery exhibitions, street performers, special events, food and drink.
June 5
AEP Ohio Columbus 10K
8 a.m.
North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St., Columbus
“The oldest road race in Columbus” returns! Presented by Orangetheory Fitness, this event has been a classic for central Ohio since its founding in 1977.
June 5
Bexley House and Garden Tour
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
65 S. Drexel Ave., Bexley
The Bexley Women’s Club invites you to tour six gorgeous area homes! This annual tour explores the interior and exterior of the best homes Bexley has to offer, with features such as private gardens and parks.
Farmers Market Openings
The season of farmers markets continues with markets starting up in Pickerington on Thursday and at North Market Downtown on Saturday. The Pickerington market takes place at 89 N. Center St. from 4-7 p.m. weekly through September. North Market hosts its market at 59 Spruce St. from 8 a.m.-noon through October.
