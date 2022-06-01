Festivals & Events | The Memorial Tournament, Gallery Hop and CMA's Summer Celebration

May 30-June 5

Courtesy of the Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

www.thememorialtournament.com

Founded by Jack “The Golden Bear” Niklaus, this event showcases some of the world’s best golfers, in addition to serving as a benefit for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

June 4

Summer Celebration

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E Broad St, Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

Kick off summer at the Columbus Museum of Art with free admission, an all-ages dance party in the sculpture garden with music by JMA and O Sharp, and art-making with guest artists Bryan Moss, Hakim Callwood and Raygun.

June 4

Gallery Hop

Short North Arts District, Columbus

www.shortnorth.org

This Columbus tradition is celebrating its 38th Anniversary this year! Come enjoy gallery exhibitions, street performers, special events, food and drink.

June 5

AEP Ohio Columbus 10K

8 a.m.

North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St., Columbus

www.columbus10k.com

“The oldest road race in Columbus” returns! Presented by Orangetheory Fitness, this event has been a classic for central Ohio since its founding in 1977.

June 5

Bexley House and Garden Tour

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

65 S. Drexel Ave., Bexley

www.bexleywomen.org

The Bexley Women’s Club invites you to tour six gorgeous area homes! This annual tour explores the interior and exterior of the best homes Bexley has to offer, with features such as private gardens and parks.

Farmers Market Openings

The season of farmers markets continues with markets starting up in Pickerington on Thursday and at North Market Downtown on Saturday. The Pickerington market takes place at 89 N. Center St. from 4-7 p.m. weekly through September. North Market hosts its market at 59 Spruce St. from 8 a.m.-noon through October.

