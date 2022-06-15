Festivals & Events | Columbus Clippers, Pride Festival and Grove City Wine and Arts

Courtesy of COSI
June 16-19
COSI The Science of Big Machines
333 W Broad St., Columbus
Discover the technology behind big construction machines! Engineers and first hand learning will be available at this event for a family-friendly experience.
June 16-19
Columbus Clippers vs. St. Paul Saints
330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus
Cheer on the Columbus Clippers as they compete against the St. Paul Saints.
June 17-18
Columbus Pride Community Festival
Goodale Park, 120 W Goodale St., Columbus
A celebration of pride and visibility, this festival uplifts LGBTQ identities with parades, food, drinks and more!
June 17-18
Heart of Grove City Wine and Arts Festival
Grove City Historic Town Center
This festival brings in wineries from all over Ohio to offer a taste of their best samples. Experience great drinks, food, art and shopping in Grove City.
June 18
Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC
7:30 p.m.
Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus
Experience the excitement and thrill of a Columbus soccer game by supporting Columbus Crew this weekend!
Read the rest of WeekendScene here.
Andrea Paolucci is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.