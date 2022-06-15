Festivals & Events | Columbus Clippers, Pride Festival and Grove City Wine and Arts

Courtesy of COSI

June 16-19

COSI The Science of Big Machines

333 W Broad St., Columbus

www.cosi.org

Discover the technology behind big construction machines! Engineers and first hand learning will be available at this event for a family-friendly experience.

June 16-19

Columbus Clippers vs. St. Paul Saints

330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus

www.columbussports.org

Cheer on the Columbus Clippers as they compete against the St. Paul Saints.

June 17-18

Columbus Pride Community Festival

Goodale Park, 120 W Goodale St., Columbus

www.stonewallcolumbus.org

A celebration of pride and visibility, this festival uplifts LGBTQ identities with parades, food, drinks and more!

June 17-18

Heart of Grove City Wine and Arts Festival

Grove City Historic Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

This festival brings in wineries from all over Ohio to offer a taste of their best samples. Experience great drinks, food, art and shopping in Grove City.

June 18

Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC

7:30 p.m.

Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus

www.columbuscrew.com

Experience the excitement and thrill of a Columbus soccer game by supporting Columbus Crew this weekend!

