Festivals & Events | Ohio State Fair, Grandview Hop and Ohio Eggfest

July 27-Aug. 7

Ohio State Fair

Ohio Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiostatefair.com

It's finally that time of year. The Ohio State Fair, which turns 152 this year, will be bringing back everything you hope to see from past events and introducing all new offerings. Enjoy amazing food, live performances and competitions, 4-H animal showcases, butter sculptures and so much more.

Through July 30

Lancaster Festival

Throughout Lancaster

www.lancasterfestival.org

Celebrate the cultures of the world with music and art from all different walks of life. The Lancaster Festival will hold its grand finale from esteemed country artist Billy Currington on Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

July 29-30

Columbus Food and Wine Festival

11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St.

www.columbusfoodwine.com

Release your dietary inhibitions and indulge yourself with some of Columbus' best food and wine at this special gathering. Enjoy live performances while you try hand-selected vendors' offerings at the iconic Goodale Park in the heart of the Short North.

July 30

Ohio Eggfest

Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreation Trail, Obetz

www.theohioeggfest.com

If you are looking for some great barbecue outside of the city, head over to Obetz for the 8th annual Ohio Eggfest. Chefs and vendors from all over assemble to celebrate the Big Green Egg, and you can sample some delicious smoked foods and help crown a winner for the "People's Choice Award" and the "Very Prestigious Award, Award."

July 30

The Grandview Hop

Along Grandview Ave., between 1st and 3rd Ave.

www.grandviewhop.com

More than 100 pop-up shops and food trucks will line downtown Grandview to promote the "Community Stroll" through Grandview's diverse shops downtown. This block party/night market is a great way to get out and enjoy a summer night in this spectacular community.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.