Festivals & Events | Ohio State Fair, Grandview Hop and Ohio Eggfest

July 27-Aug. 7
Ohio State Fair
Ohio Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave.
It's finally that time of year. The Ohio State Fair, which turns 152 this year, will be bringing back everything you hope to see from past events and introducing all new offerings. Enjoy amazing food, live performances and competitions, 4-H animal showcases, butter sculptures and so much more.
Through July 30
Lancaster Festival
Throughout Lancaster
Celebrate the cultures of the world with music and art from all different walks of life. The Lancaster Festival will hold its grand finale from esteemed country artist Billy Currington on Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.
July 29-30
Columbus Food and Wine Festival
11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St.
Release your dietary inhibitions and indulge yourself with some of Columbus' best food and wine at this special gathering. Enjoy live performances while you try hand-selected vendors' offerings at the iconic Goodale Park in the heart of the Short North.
July 30
Ohio Eggfest
Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreation Trail, Obetz
If you are looking for some great barbecue outside of the city, head over to Obetz for the 8th annual Ohio Eggfest. Chefs and vendors from all over assemble to celebrate the Big Green Egg, and you can sample some delicious smoked foods and help crown a winner for the "People's Choice Award" and the "Very Prestigious Award, Award."
July 30
The Grandview Hop
Along Grandview Ave., between 1st and 3rd Ave.
More than 100 pop-up shops and food trucks will line downtown Grandview to promote the "Community Stroll" through Grandview's diverse shops downtown. This block party/night market is a great way to get out and enjoy a summer night in this spectacular community.
