Festivals & Events | Lancaster Festival, Christmas in July and Jazz and Rib Fest

July 18-24

Franklin County Fair

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard

www.fcfair.org

Bringing together family-fun events, fair food staples, impressive farm animals and exciting rides, the Franklin County Fair has something for everyone. This year some highlights include a hands-on fishing experience, monster truck shows and a magic and hypnosis show.

Courtesy of Rick Springfield Rick Springfield

July 21-30

Lancaster Festival

Throughout Lancaster

www.lancasterfestival.org

Celebrate the cultures of the world with music and art from all different walks of life. The Lancaster Festival will host headlining sets at the Ohio University Lancaster campus, with rocker Rick Springfield performing July 23 and a grand finale from esteemed country artist Billy Currington on July 30.

July 22

Uptown Westerville Fourth Friday Festival

6-9 p.m.

21 S. State St., Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s monthly Fourth Fridays Festival series continues this week with traditional Irish musical act The Drowsy Lads. This event features local retailers and restaurants celebrating Westerville’s vibrant art and food scenes.

July 22-24

Jazz and Rib Festival

Scioto Mile at Bicentennial Park, 233 Civic Center Dr., Columbus

www.hotribscooljazz.org

The surprisingly perfect pairing of jazz and ribs returns this weekend at the Scioto Mile during the Columbus Jazz and Rib Festival. What could be better than live music and great barbecue?

July 23-31

Christmas in July at the Columbus Zoo

The Columbus Zoo, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

The Columbus Zoo will be decking the halls for a special Christmas-themed week at the Zoo. Win festive prizes and keep an eye out for elves spreading holiday cheer throughout the park.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.