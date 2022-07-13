Festivals & Events | Tacos and Tequila, Friday Nite with Fritz, and Crew Fest

July 14-16

Picktown Palooza

Thursday 5-11 p.m.; Friday 5 p.m.-12 a.m.; Saturday 2 p.m.-12 a.m.

Pickerington High School, 300 Opportunity Way

picktownpalooza.org

A three-day family-friendly event with carnival rides, food vendors, live entertainment, a beer garden, and a car and bike show, this annual celebration in Pickerington and Violet Township has plenty to see and do.

July 15

Fright Nite Friday with Fritz!

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

www.capa.com/events/detail/halloween-1978-fright-nite

CAPA Summer Movie Series presents a nostalgic showing of the 1978 classic Halloween in Nite Owl Theatre-style with iconic appearances from Fritz the Nite Owl and his trivia, vintage commercials and over-the-top special effects.

July 16

Tacos and Tequila

1-10 p.m.

3359 Park Street, Grove City

www.heartofgrovecity.org/tacos-and-tequila

Take your palette on a tour with high-end tequila tastings available at Grove City’s Tacos and Tequila event. Tickets are $30 for eight tickets and most tastes are available for one ticket. Food and brews from Grove City Brewing will also be available.

Courtesy of Columbus Crew

July 16

Crew Fest

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Outside of Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way

www.columbuscrew.com/crewfest

Celebrate the Black and Gold with a free block party outside of the Crew stadium with a variety of vendors, live music, food and more leading up to Sunday’s rivalry match against Cincinnati.

Through July 17

Clippers vs. Indianapolis series

Thursday at 12:05 p.m.; Friday & Saturday at 7:05 p.m.; Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

www.milb.com/columbus

The Columbus Clippers complete their homestand against the Indianapolis Indians, a Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate, with games Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday is $5 Fridays and Irish Heritage Night, while Saturday features Party-At-The-Park with fireworks and music directly after the game, win or lose.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.