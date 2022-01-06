Festivals & Events | RV and Boat Show, Elvis Tribute and Building & Renovation Expo

Jan. 6
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils
7 p.m.
Coming off a two-game losing streak, the Blue Jackets face the Devils. With the Blue Jackets ranked 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Devils coming in at 12th, this matchup is sure to be an exciting one. The game will be on MSG and streamed on fuboTV.
Jan. 7-9
Columbus Building & Renovation Expo
Friday, noon-7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ohio Expo Center, Kasich Hall, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus
Featuring exhibits, seminars, demonstrations and cost-effective ways to design or renovate homes, the Columbus Building & Renovation is a great place to check out ideas for your dream home.
Jan. 7-16
Ohio RV and Boat Show
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus
Come out for the Ohio RV and Boat Show’s 42nd year. The show features everything from boats, jet skis and other watercrafts to motorcycles, ATVs and towables.
Jan. 8
Sons of Gladys: Tribute to Elvis
8 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave., Columbus
www.nataliesgrandview.com/home
Celebrate Elvis’s birthday with central Ohio’s premier Elvis tribute band as they recreate the sounds of Elvis’s early 70s live performances. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours is required for entry.
Jan. 9
Sunday Funday Football
All day
Budd Dairy Food Hall, 1086 N. 4th St., Columbus
With $4 craft drafts and select craft beers as well as $10 buckets, Budd Dairy is a great place to cheer on your favorite teams this weekend.
Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.