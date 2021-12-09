Festivals & Events | Festivus, light displays and holiday sales

Dec. 10-12

Festivus at 400 Square

400 Square, 401 W. Town St.

www.downtowncolumbus.com

The annual Festivus holiday market is back in its largest format yet. This year, Festivus is partnering with Friendship Flea for three days of showcasing local artists. 400 West Rich and Chromedge Studios will host open galleries with vendors throughout 400 Square campus.

Marvel: Universe of Superheroes exhibit

Thursday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

www.cosi.org

The much acclaimed Marvel: Universe of Superheroes exhibit recently opened at COSI, where it will show through May of 2022. More than 300 original artifacts are on display including the real costumes and props used by Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man and more. Visitors can also enjoy photo-ops, interactive experiences and original artwork.

Through Jan. 2

Columbus Commons Holiday Lights

Dusk-11 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

www.columbuscommons.org

Get into the holiday spirit with the 400,000 LED light display at Columbus Commons. Fridays through December feature extra fun with free hot chocolate, carousel rides and roaming musicians.

Through Jan. 3

Scioto Mile Holiday Lights

Dusk-dawn

The Scioto Mile, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

www.sciotomile.com

Enjoy a festive light display at the Scioto Mile. Walk along the downtown riverfront and see the colorful lights and seasonal images projected onto the Scioto Mile Fountain everyday from dusk till dawn.

Dec. 10-23

Glass Axis Holiday Sale

Glass Axis, 610 W. Town St.

www.columbusmakesart.com

Glass Axis hosts its annual holiday sale, where shoppers can support over a dozen local glass artists. Shoppers can watch artists make blown glass ornaments or even try blowing their own ornaments. Glass Axis classes come at a discounted rate during the sale.

Juliana Colant is an editorial assistant.