Festivals & Events | Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl

Dec. 31

UC vs. Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, Michigan vs. Georgia in the Orange Bowl

Cotton Bowl, 3:30 p.m., Orange Bowl, 7:30 p.m.

www.espn.com

Watch these four teams battle it out for a spot in the NCAA Championship and a chance to win it all. Whether you’re cheering for University of Cincinnati, rooting against Michigan or just along for the ride, it’s set to be an exciting finale to the season.

Jan. 1

Walt Middleton

OSU vs. Utah in the Rose Bowl

5 p.m.

www.espn.com

Tune in when the Buckeyes travel to Pasadena to take on University of Utah in the Rose Bowl. Stream the game on ESPN or Hulu. The Rose Parade, which starts at 11 a.m. EST, will include a float inspired by a former Pickerington band director.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.