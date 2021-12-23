Festivals & Events | Christmas Lights, Gingerbread Displays and Wildlights

Through Dec. 31

Gingerbread Displays

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Experience Ohio’s culinary creativity and holiday spirit at the Conservatory’s Gingerbread Displays. Guests have the opportunity to vote on Best of Show.

Photo courtesy of Grahm S. Jones Wildlights 2020

Through Jan. 2

Wildlights

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Celebrate the holidays with the Columbus Zoo’s annual festivities. This year’s Wildlights features light displays, s’mores, camel rides, visits from Santa and more.

Through Jan. 2

Butch Bando’s Festival of Lights

5:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds, 3311 S. Old State Rd., Delaware

www.butchbandosfantasyoflights.com

Named in honor of a long time Delaware County resident and business owner, Butch Bando’s Festival of Lights is the perfect place to spend a holiday night. With three miles of illuminating lights highlighting hallmark Christmas scenes, this is sure to be a memorable drive.

Through Jan. 2

Magical Lights of Winter

5:30-9:30 p.m.

National Trail Raceway, 2650 National Rd. SW, Hebron

www.magicallightsofwinter.com

Open every night of the holiday season, drive through a dazzling Christmas light show while tuning into the event’s radio station to hear your favorite holiday tunes. Tickets must be pre-purchased online.

