Festivals & Events | Volleyball Championship, Fantasy of Lights and Holiday Market

Dec. 16, 18

2021 NCAA DI Women’s Volleyball Championship

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

www.columbussports.org

Join volleyball fans from across the country as Louisville, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and Nebraska battle it out for the 2021 championship title. Tickets can be purchased for one or both days.

Through Dec. 23

Gifts of the Craftsmen

Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. 5th Ave., Columbus

www.ohiocraft.org

Still looking for the perfect holiday gift? Check out the Gifts of the Craftsmen holiday exhibition sale featuring handcrafted jewelry, pottery, art glass, ornaments and more.

Through Jan. 2

Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights

Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds, 3311 S. Old State Rd., Delaware

5:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

www.butchbandosfantasyoflights.com

Drive through three miles of Christmas lights in this 22-year-old holiday tradition. Admission for one car is $20 on weekdays and $30 on weekends. Tickets can be purchased online, or at the door with cash, credit or debit.

This Saturday features a Run the Lights event, where guests can run through the lights in either a 3 or 6 mile race. The first wave for the 6 mile starts at 4:40 a.m. and all 3 mile races start after 5 a.m.

Through Jan. 9

Holiday Blooms and Conservatory Aglow

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

Celebrate the holidays with Franklin Park Conservatory’s seasonal horticulture including poinsettias, evergreens and more. The outdoor Conservatory also features thousands of lights arranged in stunning holiday displays for the evening exhibition Conservatory Aglow. Tickets are sold separately for the two exhibitions.

www.fpconservatory.org

Dec. 18

Holiday Market at North Market Bridge Park

North Market Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St., Dublin

9 a.m.-noon

www.northmarket.org

Come out for a festive market featuring holiday ingredients, gifts and goods, holiday tunes, and more. Certain vendors will have exclusive holiday specials and gifts as well.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.