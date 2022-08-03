Festivals & Events | Dublin Irish Festival, Pelotonia and Gallery Hop

Aug. 4-6

Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival

1520 Davidson Dr., Reynoldsburg

www.reytomatofest.com

Reynoldsburg will be hosting the 56th installment of the Tomato Festival this weekend. Celebrate the creation of the tomato with events for all ages including a wine and painting tent for adults and a Kids' Corner featuring crafts and a visit from the Columbus Zoo.

Aug. 5-7

Dublin Irish Festival

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

The largest three-day Irish festival on the planet returns this weekend. The Dublin Irish Festival is celebrating its 35th year and is sure to deliver more music, fun and drinks than ever before. Seven stages will host more than 500 performers throughout the weekend. This proud Dublin tradition is not something you want to miss.

Aug. 5-7

Pelotonia Ride Weekend

Around Central Ohio

www.pelotonia.org

After another year of anticipation, Pelotonia's Ride Weekend is finally here. Opening Ceremony begins at 3 p.m. Friday and there are a variety of rides all over central Ohio throughout the weekend. Witness the culmination of all of the participants' work in raising millions of dollars for this great cause.

Aug. 6

Courtesy of Short North Arts District

Short North Gallery Hop

3-7 p.m.

The Short North Gallery hop returns Saturday

www.shortnorth.org

The monthly Gallery Hop returns to highlight central Ohio's vibrant art scene. Galleries will be showcasing their best pieces while the streets are lined with vendors and performers from all over Columbus.

Aug. 6

Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC

Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way

www.columbuscrew.com

The Columbus Crew will be taking on the New York City Football Club (NYCFC) this Saturday. This elite matchup will feature the 2020 MLS Champion Crew facing off against the 2021 MLS Champion NYC FC.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.