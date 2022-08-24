Festivals & Events | Whiskey Wars, Fiery Foods and Egyptian Festival

Aug. 25

Whiskey Wars: A Speakeasy Dinner Theatre Event

6 p.m.

Barrel & Boar Westerville, 8 N. State St., Westerville

www.barrelboar.com

The Prohibition Era means a lot to Westerville, and Barrel & Boar is doing their part to celebrate this history. They're presenting a special Speakeasy Dinner Theatre Event on Thursday night where they will offer craft cocktails, period-inspired food and theatrical vignettes by Westerville's Good Medicine Productions.

Aug. 25-28

Columbus Egyptian Festival

St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church, 200 Old Village Rd., Columbus

www.facebook.com/ColumbusEgyptianFestival

Celebrate Egyptian heritage and culture at St. Mary's Egyptian Festival. If you want to try traditional Egyptian food and pastries, this is the place for you. Activities include church tours, henna drawings, photos, souvenirs, games and children's activities.

Aug. 27-28

Columbus Fiery Foods Festival

Courtesy of Columbus Fiery Foods Festival

Scioto Mile, 233 S. Civic Center Dr., Columbus

www.columbusfieryfoods.com

The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival will be bringing spice, arts and beer to the scenic Main Street Bridge on the Scioto Mile this weekend. Try new hot sauces and foods, watch (or enter) eating competitions and enjoy live entertainment. The offerings are sure to satisfy the region's biggest hotheads.

Aug. 28

Bexley Smoke and Fire Festival

3-7:30 p.m.

Schneider Park, 2160 Asstor Ave., Bexley

www.bexley.org

This Bexley event pairs together live jazz music with smoky barbecue flavor. Local vendors and chefs will be whipping up meaty summer favorites while Mason Bryant and the Bobby Floyd Trio accompany your dining with their musical performances.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.