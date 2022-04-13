Festivals & Events | Beerfest, Clippers Opening Series and Hilliard Kidsfest

April 15-16

Eggs, Paws and Claws

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Ring in the springtime with the Columbus Zoo this weekend. The event features an egg hunt throughout the entire zoo, meet and greet with characters, photos with the Easter bunny and more. We've got more Easter ideas here.

April 15-16

Columbus Beerfest

6:30-11 p.m.

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus

www.columbusbeerfest.com

The Columbus Beerfest features hundreds of craft beers from more than 120 different breweries throughout the country as well as several food trucks on site. Tickets can be pre-purchased online.

April 15-17

Columbus Clippers vs. Syracuse Mets Series

Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus

www.milb.com/columbus

Join the Clippers as they kick off their 2022 season this weekend.

To celebrate the beginning of the season, the Columbus Metropolitan Library has partnered with the Clippers to offer customers $2 off each adult ticket purchased. Read more about the promotion here.

April 16

Hilliard Kidsfest

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 5045 Northwest Pkwy., Hilliard

www.kidslinked.com

As the name suggests, the Hilliard Kidsfest boasts all things kids from candy hunts to bounce parks. The event features an appearance from the Easter bunny, magicians, balloon artists, face painters, a petting zoo and much more.

April 16

Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC

7:30 p.m.

Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus

www.columbuscrew.com

Watch the Columbus Crew take on Orlando City this weekend. The Crew has brought home six wins this season. Can the team make it seven? Tickets are available for purchase online, and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

