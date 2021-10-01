Donation funds eye drops for sea lions at the Columbus Zoo

Photo by Shannon VanDenHeuvel

Just like humans, sea lions require daily care. At the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, eye drops are an essential part of sea lions’ everyday routine in order to help the animals maintain healthy eyes while living in an aquatic environment.

In a fitting pairing, ReVision LASIK & Cataract Surgery has partnered with the zoo through its charitable giving program, ReVision Gives Back, to donate money toward preventive eye care for the zoo’s sea lions.

In May 2020, The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium received ten California sea lions. The six males and four females that joined the zoo family are part of the zoo’s newest development, Adventure Cove. The sea lions, along with four new seals, bring the project, which began in 2017, closer to completion.

One goal of Adventure Cove is to further the zoo’s commitment to sea lion rehabilitation. Currently, California sea lions are not endangered. However, climate change forces mother sea lions to hunt further from shore, making them more likely not to come back. As a result, baby sea lions are being stranded.

Though these sea lions came from Orlando, Florida’s SeaWorld and Shanghai, China’s Changfeng Ocean World, they still require adapting to the new setting.

As part of that adjusting, the zoo’s animal care team teaches each sea lion how to receive eye drops. Once the sea lions have learned the process, trainers distribute two different kinds of eye drops on multiple occasions throughout the day. Sea lions are then left with clear, non-irritating eyesight.

Through the ReVision program, a portion of the company’s proceeds will be donated to the zoo through the month of October. Since 2013, when ReVision Gives Back started the routine of donating to a different nonprofit each month, over $100,000 has been given to local organizations that focus on making a difference in the community.

“Seeing the world with the best possible vision is the greatest experience anyone – human or animal – can enjoy,” says Dr. James Schumer, founder and ophthalmologist at ReVision LASIK & Cataract Surgery.

Those interested in learning more about sea lions and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium can visit ColumbusZoo.org. Find more information about the ReVision Gives Back program and who the organization will be giving back to next at https://www.revisioneyes.com/.

Juliana Colant is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.