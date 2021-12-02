Dog licensing open enrollment begins

Karsten Winegeart

Gift your dog a license this holiday season.

Franklin County launched the 2022 open enrollment for Dog Licensing Season Dec. 1.

The Franklin County Auditor's office is offering online dog licensing services on its website, where owners can get a new license, renew a license and update owner information.

The Auditor’s office has extended the enrollment period until March 31, 2022.

In order to license a dog, which is required by Ohio law, owners need to provide their own information (name, address, phone number, valid e-mail address), the dog’s current rabies tag number (for dogs 3 months or older) and credit or debit card information.

According to the Auditor’s office, the majority of funds from licensing go to support the Franklin County Dog Shelter.

Each year, many lost dogs are found with valid licenses, but the owner information on file is out of date, making it important to keep records current in the Auditor’s system.

In order to help with the return of dogs to their owners, the Auditor's office also provides a found dog search feature.

For questions or additional information, visit the dog license website, email Auditor Stinziano or call 614-525-3260.