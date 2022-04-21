COSI receives $1 million grant from Battelle

Courtesy of COSI

The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), the #1 Science Museum in the country by USA Today’s 10Best, is the proud recipient of a $1 million investment from Battelle to bolster accessible science literacy and prepare the upcoming workforce for the STEM jobs of the future.

This generous support from Battelle will help COSI to deliver an array of innovative programs, including:

COSI Science Festival: Running May 4 – 7, this festival is a four-day community-wide celebration of science that engages thousands with hands-on STEM experiences, inspires the pursuit of STEM careers, and helps raise awareness of the pivotal role STEM plays in our daily lives.

THE PLATFORM: This program immerses traditionally underrepresented students in a comprehensive, multi-year support system of STEM education and mentorship, helping to ensure their matriculation into collage and careers in STEM.

Color of Science™: COSI’s signature science interest and literacy initiative that showcases the stories of diverse individuals who have impacted our society through their remarkable scientific work and achievements.

QED with Dr. B: A groundbreaking primetime science television program created in partnership with WOSU Public Media highlighting breakthroughs in scientific discoveries and other cutting-edge science topics.

Program and Event Support: Throughout the year, Battelle will be the Education Partner and Event Sponsor for several initiatives.

“We love having a positive impact on our community, especially with great partners like COSI. The more we do to encourage, educate and help the next generation get interested in STEM learning, the better our future is going to be,” said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer.

“We are grateful for Battelle’s overwhelming support of COSI and our suite of new and continuing initiatives that bring STEM education to people of all ages,” said COSI President and CEO, Dr. Frederic Bertley. “Committed partners, like Battelle, allow us to engage, inspire and transform lives and communities as we address the need for increased science literacy and provide high-quality resources that illuminate pathways to the STEM careers of the present and future.”