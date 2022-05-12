Columbus Symphony announces 2022 Neighborhood Concert Series

Photo by Scotty Hall

The Columbus Symphony has announced a schedule for its 2022 Summer Night Music Neighborhood Concert Series. The series, which began in 2017, brings symphonic music beyond downtown and into the communities of central Ohio.

The schedule is divided into three separate performances throughout the summer, each with different conductors and thematic programs – Mozart’s Prague, Strings of the Columbus Symphony and Rossen Conducts Haydn. Each of the programs . The symphony will perform each program on multiple dates in different central Ohio communities.

Tickets for each of the programs are $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-15. Children ages 2 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at www.columbussymphony.com.

See the full schedule below.

2022 Summer Night Music Neighborhood Concert Series

Mozart’s Prague

Andrés Lopera, conductor

A performance of Mozart’s Symphony No. 38, detailing his first visit to Prague.

Thursday, June 16

7:30 p.m.

Peace United Methodist Church, 235 Diley Rd., Pickerington

Sunday, June 19

3 p.m.

Delaware Christian Church, 2280 W. William St., Delaware

Thursday, June 23

7:30 p.m.

Powell United Methodist Church, 825 E. Olentangy St., Powell

Strings of the Columbus Symphony

Joanna Frankel, concertmaster/conductor

Strings of the Columbus Symphony includes works from Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky and Peck.

Thursday, June 30

7:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church of London, 52 N. Main St., London

Thursday, July 21

7:30 p.m.

New Albany United Methodist Church, 20 Third St., New Albany

Sunday, July 24

5 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 207 S. Court St., Marysville

Rossen Conducts Haydn

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Symphony director Rossen Milanov conducts the orchestra in a performance of Haydn’s Symphony No. 99.

Friday, July 8

7:30 p.m.

Vineyard Community Center, 6000 Cooper Rd., Westerville

Thursday, July 14

7:30 p.m.

St. Andrew Catholic Church, 4081 Reed Rd., Columbus

Friday, July 15

7:30 p.m.

St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 58 Granville St., Newark

Sunday, July 17

7 p.m.

Faith Memorial Church, 2610 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster

Lauren Serge is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.