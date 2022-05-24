Columbus Symphony announces 2022-23 Masterworks season performances

Photo by Maria Jarzyna Aaron Diehl performs with the Columbus Symphony March 17-19, 2023

Another year with the Columbus Symphony and Music Director Rossen Milanov means 12 more Masterworks programs for the upcoming season.

With a variety of works from different composers set to be performed, this season aims to shine a light on diverse artists. The season will open with Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana featuring the full orchestra, the Columbus Symphony Chorus, the Columbus Children’s Choir, and internationally celebrated guest vocalists including Ashley Fabian, Arthur Marks and Ethan Simpson.

The Masterworks season also includes Columbus’ own Aaron Diehl performing Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F and two versions of The Nutcracker Suite and a number of dates will feature CSO members as soloists. Two performances of Francis Poulenc’s Concert for Organ will feature Cameron Carpenter performing with the Ohio Theatre’s one-of-a-kind Mighty Morton organ.

This will also be the final season for Columbus Symphony Chorus conductor Ronald Jenkins. Jenkins will conclude a 40 year career with the chorus during the grand season finale chorale concerts on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, with both performances beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Throughout the season, the symphony offers various complementary events and discounts.

Preludes – Prior to most Masterworks performances, CSO will offer a 30-minute, informational talk about the works or composers included in the program.

Inside the Music – Select concerts will begin with a short video presentation about the composer being featured on the program.

Friday Coffee Dress – Select Masterworks programs will offer $14 general admission tickets to Friday morning rehearsals, including complimentary coffee and donuts.

Mozart to Matisse – CSO and the Columbus Museum of Art will collaborate to host a series of afternoon lectures that pair chamber music performances by CSO with works from the CMA art collection.

Sunday Matinées – Three programs in the 2022-23 season will offer 2 p.m. Sunday matinée performances.

College Club – A $25 student membership provides access to the full season of concerts.

Subscriptions are on sale now at www.columbussymphony.com, see the full schedule below.

CARMINA BURANA

Friday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.

BRAHMS & DVORÁK

Friday, November 4, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 5, 7:30 p.m.

MIGHTY MORTON ORGAN FESTIVAL WITH CAMERON CARPENTER

Friday, November 18, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 19, 7:30 p.m.

WINTER FESTIVAL

Friday, Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.

BEETHOVEN, MOZART, HAYDN

Friday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m.

DVORÁK’S NEW WORLD

Friday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m.

SCHUBERT SYMPHONY NO. 4 “TRAGIC”

Friday, Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m.

MAHLER SYMPHONY NO. 9

Friday, March 3, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 7:30 p.m.

VARIATIONS ON NUTCRACKER SUITE

Friday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m.

CARMEN SUITE

Friday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.

RACHMANINOFF & TCHAIKOVSKY

Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m.

WELCOME TO SPRING

Friday, May 19, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 7:30 p.m.

Anastasia Carter is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.