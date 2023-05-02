Columbus Recreation and Parks department kickoff the summer with festival fun for everyone son featuring beloved favorites and new faces

With free live performances, food trucks and activities for the whole family, the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department keeps the fun going all summer long with a seven-event long summer lineup.

May 11-Sept. 28

Rise Up CBUS!

Rise Up CBUS is hosting and participating in a community event series that features food trucks and live music. Hosted to encourage Opportunity Rising, Mayor Andrew J. Ginther’s goals for equity in the Columbus area, these events also provide information on community resources and opportunities for connection. Taking place every Thursday from 4:40-7:30 p.m., this 12-event series will be at a different park each week. For a full schedule and to RSVP visit Rise Up CBUS!

× Expand Courtesy of Rise Up CBUS Rise Up CBUS! Rise Up CBUS Weinland Park, Columbus Ohio.

May 20, June 24, July 15, Aug. 5

Cap City Experiences

Cap City Experiences brings four nights of family fun to the surrounding Columbus communities. There will be free entertainment from performers like Yolanda and DJ BHB, games and activities for the kids. Food trucks bringing Mexican and Somali, as well as Vegan, cuisine each night promise a relaxing hiatus with the company of family and friends.

May 31, June 14, June 28, Aug. 9, Aug. 30, Sept. 6

Wednesdays on the Green

Wednesday’s on the Green brings free music performances to the Scioto Mile and downtown areas. Grab a drink and spend a balmy summer night relaxing. Performers include Mojoflo, Popgun, Yumbambe, Honey and Blue, The Ark Band and The Floorwalkers. Presented in partnership with the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation.

June 13-Aug. 15

Dorrian Days

Spend Tuesday nights this summer at Dorrian Green in downtown Columbus. Featuring kid-friendly activities like inflatables and science experiences, as well as performances, this event is a perfect way to spend a summer night with the family.

July 21-23

Jazz and Rib Fest

Courtesy of Jazz and Rib Fest Jazz and Rib Fest Jazz & Ribfest

Head down to the Scioto Mile and experience the best food and music Columbus has to offer. Listen to live performances from jazz musicians such as Chris Botti, Stephanie Mills and more while you enjoy savory barbeque dishes and refreshing beverages from food trucks and vendors along the Mile. Download the Jazz and Rib Fest Mobile App so you won’t miss a single minute.

Aug. 1-6

Columbus Symphony Community Concerts

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra tours community centers to bring classical and contemporary music to the surrounding Columbus areas. Starting at 7 p.m., these hour-long concerts feature pop, movie and classical hits perfect for the whole family. The symphony will visit the Dodge, Woodward Park, Barack, Westgate and Driving Park community centers for its free performances.

Aug. 19

CBUS Soul Fest

Columbus Recreation and Parks Department is partnering with CBUS Soul Fest and Experience Columbus to celebrate Black culture, music and history in Columbus. With live performances and local food businesses, come out to Genoa Park for this free full day of celebration. Check out the Parks Department website for more information as the event gets closer.

× Expand Courtesy of Experience Columbus CBUS Soul Fest

