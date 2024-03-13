Columbus organizations offering free eclipse glasses

Expand Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library

As you surely know, on April 8, 2024, many parts of Ohio are in the path of totality for the upcoming solar eclipse. This means that the moon will be completely obscuring the light from the sun from around 3:10-3:15 p.m.

For the first time in 218 years, Ohio is in the direct path of the eclipse. Dublin and Powell, for example, are two Columbus cities in this path of totality.

No matter where you’re viewing from, it’s important to wear the correct gear to protect your eyes. Looking into the eclipse without special eclipse glasses will expose your retinas to the extreme light from the sun, and can permanently damage your retina, which has implications for your vision as a whole.

According to Prevent Blindness, these damages are called solar retinopathy, which are solar burns on the insides of your eyes. Make sure that you and your loved ones are wearing the correct protective gear while experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Luckily, many local organizations are set to help you safely join in on the fun. Starting March 18, the Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) is giving out free eclipse glasses so that any central Ohio resident can be part of this historic event.

You can pick up glasses at any of the 23 CML locations while supplies last. The library is also developing eclipse-themed programming for participants to learn more about the science and significance of this occurrence. You can find more eclipse gear and programming in community libraries and centers surrounding Columbus as well.

Jeni’s – perennial Best Hometown Product winner in our annual readers’ poll – is offering a mix of eclipse-centric offerings, including Jeni’s-branded eclipse glasses with any purchase. Three new flavors, Nebula Berry, Cosmic Bloom, and Purple Star Born, can give your eclipse-viewing experience a creamy, fruity upgrade. Supermoon, flavored with candied violet and marshmallows, is returning to shops as well.

Embark on this cosmic journey with safety in mind. Make sure to pick up a pair of glasses soon, and enjoy the experience with both caution and wonder.

Ria Akhilesh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.