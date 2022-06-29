Columbus Metropolitan Library celebrates unique architecture and design

The Columbus Metropolitan Library is one of 23 branches in the Franklin County area, and has been listed as one of the most beautiful libraries in the country on Fodor's Travel Top 11 List. Not only is it an excellent resource to the community, but an architectural wonder for local residents and travelers to admire and enjoy.

Photo by Sophia Tobias

Opening in 1873, the library has seen its share of historical figures. Andrew Carnegie, for example, commissioned its expansion in 1903. Since then, the building has seen remodels to increase reading space and modernize the architecture.

The space we know today features Vermont marble structures, event spaces and a topiary park based off Georges Seurat's 1884 painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. The indoor and outdoor architecture incorporates nature and Beaux-Arts-style, a late form of neoclassicism.

Within the space, there's separate rooms specifically curated for children, teens, and genealogy. The library also offers a variety of community programs, including a Summer Reading Challenge for kids and free author talks.

Get the latest: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions, event picks and the chance to win weekly prizes!

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Sophia Tobias × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Sophia Tobias × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Sophia Tobias × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Sophia Tobias × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Megan Roth Prev Next

Sophia Tobias is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.