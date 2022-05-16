Columbus Metropolitan Library adds Columbus Clippers to Culture Pass program

Courtesy of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

The Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) has partnered with the Columbus Clippers to offer library customers Clippers family passes, which serve as free tickets, via CML’s Culture Pass program.

The Culture Pass program, which was piloted in 2018, allows cardholders free admission to a list of specific central Ohio cultural institutions, to which the Clippers have now been added.

“With the help of our community partners, we’re working to expose all central Ohioans to the many renowned cultural gems we are fortunate to have at our doorstep,” said CML Chief Community Engagement Officer Donna Zuiderweg in a press release. “As a public library, our role is to ensure equal access to all, and that goes well beyond books.”

For each game, there will be 10 passes available at each of CML’s locations, offering free tickets to Sunday home games. The passes will be made available two weeks in advance of each Sunday home game at Huntington park.

Each pass includes access for up to two adults and four children ages 12 and under, which can be checked out for free with a library card. The available passes will be distributed at a first come, first serve basis and are redeemable for bleacher, lawn or standing room sections at the park.

Get more events: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions, event picks and the chance to win weekly prizes!

The Clippers, coming off a six-game sweep of the St. Paul Saints, have a home series at the end of the month against the Buffalo Bisons. The Sunday game of that series, on May 29, is eligible for the Culture Pass.

Other participants in the Culture Pass program include the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, Franklin Park Conservatory, Ohio History Center and Wexner Center for the Arts.

For more information regarding the Culture Pass program and passes to the Clippers Sunday home games, visit columbuslibrary.org

Lauren Serge is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.