Columbus Makes Art passport returns

After a short break, the Greater Columbus Arts Council has announced that the Columbus Makes Art Passport is returning - making its 2022 debut on Sept. 1.

The program kicks off next month, however, passports to see the breathtaking galleries are available at four different pickup spots and can be viewed on the participants page on the Columbus Makes Art website.

The passport program originally launched last year and was “such a hit in 2021 we are bringing it back,” according to a GCAC press release.

The booklet is free and allows users to view verified art stops around Columbus. Central Ohio has long been known as a gifted art city, with numerous murals, shops and galleries around the area.

Dedication to art understates how truly talented and passionate people are for it in this city. From the Columbus Museum of Art to the Gateway Film Center near Ohio State’s campus, there are 22 spots visitors can go to experience some of the best pieces in the state.

Other popular locations include the Dublin Arts Council, Global Gallery, Ohio Craft Museum, and Studios on High Gallery.

There are 64 stops on the passport, with endless event options to help fill out your passport. Some areas, including the Short North Gallery Hop, feature ways to obtain multiple stamps in a short period of time.

The program runs through the fall months until late October, and the month of November involves tourists redeeming their passports online for a variety of prizes. Discounts, stickers and a better understanding of the Columbus community are all perks of turning the passport into prizes.

Twenty-three different Columbus-based artists provide unique designs of stickers that visitors can collect as a prize for their visits. The number of stamps can also be redeemed for numerous prizes that will be available on the Columbus Makes Art website starting on Nov. 1.

GCAC started this free program, which gives those passionate about art or wanting to learn more about it an avenue to explore the city’s offerings.

More information and passport locations can be found on the Columbus Makes Art website.

