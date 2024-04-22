Columbus gears up for the Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon

On Sunday, April 27, the “Best Tour of Columbus on Two Feet” comes back to town. Around 14,000 participants will hit the pavement for the OhioHealth Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon this year, and with scenic landmarks from start to finish and an unbeatable post-race party, it is clear why this race was ranked the second-best half marathon in the country in the 2024 USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards.

M3S Sports began the race in 2004, and for 20 years, the goal of the race has remained constant.

“Everything we do at M3S is about the celebration of a healthy, active lifestyle,” says Race Director David Babner.

And from the route to the post-race party, Cap City is undeniably a celebration.

× Expand Courtesy of M3S Sports

A Route to Remember

From start to finish, Cap City provides a premium tour of Columbus. The half marathon, quarter marathon and Columbus Promise 5k all begin in the center of Downtown Columbus at the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons, where crews will be stationed to greet participants before and after the race.

Expand Courtesy of M3S Sports

Along the route, participants will pass through German Village and will run alongside historic brick houses and shops. Half and quarter marathoners can enjoy the sights of the Short North, Italian Village, Arena District and more along their route, with each new spot providing plenty of landmarks for motivation during the hard miles.

Half marathoners will catch a glimpse of campus life as they pass iconic spots within The Ohio State University. The route is sure to please Buckeye fans as it passes the Oval, Ohio Stadium and the Schottenstein Center.

Citywide Celebration

Twenty bands and DJs as well as several cheer stations will line the route, ensuring racers are celebrated and motivated.

At the finish line, racers are greeted with the Byers Xtra Mile Finish Line Party & PNC Post-Race Concert Celebration. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the music of local country favorite, North to Nashville, will fill the Columbus Commons. Participants can enjoy the music and celebrate their hard work with a range of complementary food and refreshments, such as Jet’s Pizza, Teremana Margaritas, White Claw Zero and more.

Expand Courtesy of M3S Sports

Cap City attracts racing addicts from all over the country, but it happily welcomes all levels of experience.

“We are one of the best races in the country for first timers,” Babner says.

With a flat course, scenic route and an epic celebration awaiting finishers, it is a perfect race for those hesitant to enter the race corrals for the first time. For first-time racers or those seasoned vets suffering from pre-race jitters, here are a few tips to ease race day anxieties.

Tips to Conquer Race Day: Read the guide on Friday. Each participant will receive an Official Event Guide at the OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon Expotique & Panera Bread Rapid Packet Pick Up; read it the night before to study up on the course and race day logistics. Arrive early. The race kicks off at 8 a.m., but plan on arriving at 7 a.m. to ensure you make it to your corral in a safe and timely fashion. Dress for success. Race day is not the time to take any new fashion risks. Wear clothes that you are comfortable in and have trained in. Start in the appropriate corral. Corrals are designed to keep the race running smoothly, so make sure you stick to your assigned starting point. Start slow. Remember that it’s a (half or quarter) marathon, not a sprint. “Take the first mile as slow as you can,” Babner says.

Although each of these tips are crucial to a successful race day, perhaps the most important piece of advice Babner has is to soak in the experience.

“We’ve worked 31 years to put this remarkable experience together,” Babner says. “Come enjoy it.”

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.