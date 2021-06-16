Columbus Food Truck Festival returns in 2021

Out of all of the events and festivals announcing their returns in 2021, this may be the most mouth-watering one yet.

The Columbus Food Truck Festival announced that the popular annual event is returning Aug. 21-22 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year, features more than 50 food trucks from Ohio and across the Midwest along with live music, artisans and crafters.

Chas Kaplan, co-organizer of the festival, says in the press release that the mobile food industry depends on events such as this one, and the cancellation last year heavily affected it.

“The shut-downs impacted this industry tremendously,” Kaplan says. “We are glad to be able to help in a small way by holding the festival this year, and hope central Ohio foodies come out and support these small businesses.”

The festival will adhere to local health orders, recommending that event goers wash their hands frequently and social distance.

In order to enhance safety protocols and monitor the capacity, tickets will be required for entry for the first time, Kaplan says.

“Ticketing the event allows us to control the flow of guests into the festival to prevent it from overcrowding,” Kaplan says. “It also allows us to plan better for seating areas and other accommodations like hand-washing stations and restroom facilities.”

It will take place at the Franklin County Fairgrounds after previously being slated to be along the Scioto Mile in downtown Columbus. Mike Gallicchio, co-organizer of the event, says the relocation is due to permit timing.

“Planning for such a large-scale event like the Columbus Food Truck Festival is a year-round endeavor and the city was holding on event permitting until June due to COVID-19, … and we totally understand that,” Gallicchio says.

The Columbus Food Truck Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Aug. 21 and noon to 7 p.m. on Aug. 22. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under and can be purchased on the festival’s website.

Trevor Simpson is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.