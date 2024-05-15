Columbus farmers markets to visit this summer

April showers bring May farmers markets! All around Columbus, local farmers markets are popping back up for the season, bringing fresh produce, artisanal goods and weekly community engagement. From Downtown Columbus to suburbs across the city, you can find farm-fresh vegetables, handmade crafts and delicious treats all around town this season. Here’s a list of farmers markets to visit in Columbus.

Clintonville Farmers Market

Saturdays, April 27- November 23

2535 N. High St.

Clintonville is known for its eclectic nature, and its farmers market certainly mirrors this reputation. This market brings 50 Ohio farmers to High Street each Saturday, with offerings ranging from heirloom tomatoes to artisan jams. Looking for a local ready-made bite? The market also features a range of rotating food trucks. Check out its vendors here.

Downtown Pearl Market

Tuesdays, May 14- October 8

Gay and Pearl Streets

Pearl Market is back for its 33rd season of offering live entertainment, fresh food and local goods to Downtown visitors. For those who have busy Tuesdays, Pearl Market also travels to Columbus Commons on Thursdays. Read more here.

The Dublin Market

Saturdays, May 4- September 28

Bridge Park

Explore more than 140 new and returning local vendors at Bridge Park’s weekly celebration. Along with delicious vendors such as Rose Dough Donuts and The Crazy Cucumber, market days are often accompanied by weekly happenings. Hop into a fitness class, hear local bands and enjoy a range of guest entertainment each week at the market. Preview the market here.

German Village Farmers Market

Saturdays, May 4- November 23

588 S Third St.

Stroll along the scenic streets of German Village while enjoying your favorite baked goods at this Saturday market. Find your next favorite pottery piece from Rolling Pottery or satisfy your dill cravings at Pickl’d Perfect. Before you head home, walk over to The Book Loft and check off a must-see Columbus destination. More info here.

Westerville Farmers Market

Saturdays, May 18- September 28

21 S. State St.

Located in the parking lots behind Westerville City Hall, the Westerville Farmers Market brings in roughly 2,500 each week. The producer market offers a range of artisan bakers and fresh produce, along with prepared foods to snack while you shop. Check out what's in stock here.

Worthington Farmers Market

Saturdays, May- October

Old Worthington, High Street in Worthington

Each Saturday, Old Worthington is filled with almost 100 vendors from Columbus and nearby areas. The market has been around since 1987, and it has grown to be central Ohio’s largest farmers market. From high quality meat to homemade soaps, the Worthington Farmers Market has something for everyone. Here is more info on this year's market.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.