Columbus family establishes The Carter Chronicles

One Columbus-based family is doing everything it can to uplift and inspire children to seek out the best versions of themselves.

In 2020, Alexis and Ralph Carter, parents of three, started The Carter Chronicles, a collection of items that aim to affirm children and their dreams, after posting conversations with her sons on Facebook, Alexis says. It was originally called The Ralph Carter Chronicles, but it was renamed to incorporate their other son, Riley.

Alexis also wrote a book called I Dream Big! Positive Affirmations For Kids in December 2020. The book, which contains 34 statements of encouragement, was inspired by her routine of motivating Ralphy and Riley while taking them to school.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon.

There will be a book signing for I Dream Big! on June 26 from noon-2 p.m. at the Stephens Community House, 1500 E. 17th Ave. Alexis says she’s thrilled to have her first-ever signing, and she’s even making a banner for the event with her kids’ faces on them.

“I always wanted a business for my kids, and I want them to see themselves, so when they see their book or when they see a sticker or their image or something, they get so excited,” Alexis says.

Alexis, a self-taught designer, and Ralph, the founder and CEO of the positive-themed nonprofit WE ARE LINDEN, are currently working on adding more products to the website, including an accessory and clothing line called “A Rae of Sunshine” inspired by their 1-year-old, Raegan.

Available now for purchase are three “Cool Kid Kits,” one for each of the kids: Raegan, Ralphy and Riley. Each come with positive-themed products, including an Affirmation Calendar, which can also be bought separately. Alexis also started The Ralph Carter Bowtique, a line of bowties inspired by Ralphy that are available on the website as well.

There is also another book on the way, The Carter Boys Chronicles.

There’s more to come from The Carter Chronicles, but Alexis is already so proud of what she and her family have accomplished.

“I always wanted to write a book for them,” Alexis says. “This is basically a dream come true for us.”

