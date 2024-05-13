Columbus Commons offers free fun with its 2024 season

Columbus Commons is a vibrant downtown hub offering a backyard escape for city residents and a fun spot for all ages. Spend your summers at the Commons and enjoy free activities, delicious food and more!

Columbus Commons' 2024 event season kicked off on April 19, and is packed with more than 200 attractions. From food trucks to fitness classes, concerts to happy hours, there's something for everyone to enjoy at this six-acre downtown park.

Celebrate the start of the season with free daily carousel rides and the return of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Tortilla Street Food.

Apart from its daily offerings, Columbus Commons offers many weekly and one-time events, many of them free! Here's a preview of the events in store this year.

Weekly Events:

Kickball facilitated by Go Kickball: Mondays and Tuesdays, 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.; April- October

Mondays and Tuesdays, 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.; April- October Free Fitness Classes facilitated by RawYoga614 and Seven Studios presented by UnitedHealthcare: Tuesdays and Wednesdays; May 1- Sept. 25

Tuesdays and Wednesdays; May 1- Sept. 25 Food Truck Food Court presented by Fifth Third Bank: Thursdays, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.; May 2- Oct. 3`

Thursdays, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.; May 2- Oct. 3` Free Commons for Kids: Fridays 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.; June 7- Aug. 9

Fridays 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.; June 7- Aug. 9 Brews in the Bosque: Thursdays in September, 5- 8 p.m.

Sunset Cinema presented in partnership with CAPA and Downtown Columbus, Inc.: Thursdays in September, 8 p.m.

Thursdays in September, 8 p.m. Free Local + Live Concert Series: Thursdays in August, 6 p.m.

One-Time Events:

Free Navigators Concert presented by Wright-Patt Credit Union: Friday, May 24; 6 p.m.

Friday, May 24; 6 p.m. Free Family Fun Day: Saturday, May 25; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 25; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free Movie Nights: May 25- Moana, June 21- Encanto, July 12- Ratatouille and Sept. 7- Coco; 8:15 p.m.

May 25- Moana, June 21- Encanto, July 12- Ratatouille and Sept. 7- Coco; 8:15 p.m. A Song Remains (A Night of Led Zeppelin) + The Dead Revival Band (Grateful Dead Tribute): Friday, Aug. 30; 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30; 6 p.m. Free Harvest Fair: Saturday, Sept. 7; 4- 8 p.m.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.