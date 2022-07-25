CMA announces Raphael exhibit supplemental events

The Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) will be hosting a series of events that coincide with its new Raphael exhibit, which began mid-July and runs through Oct. 30. The exhibit is centered around six rare tapestries that were woven in 1623, and commissioned by Charles I to replicate Raphael’s original painted compositions.

Credits to Megan Roth raphael cma tapestries 4

CMA is hosting events that will deepen visitors’ understanding of the pieces and highlight their influence on subsequent generations of artists.

Events include a Renaissance festival, a symphony and talks from visiting scholars.

All events take place at CMA, select events feature virtual attendance options.

July 27

Wed@2: Dresden Tapestries and their impact, part one: Raphael and the tapestries

2-3 p.m.

This two-part series, presented at the Columbus Museum of Art and virtually, highlights the works on view in Raphael — The Power of Renaissance Imagery: The Dresden Tapestries and their Impact.

David Stark, chief curator emeritus, will discuss the six monumental tapestries in the exhibition and offer a survey of the art and life of Raphael, whose brilliant career was cut tragically short by his death at age 37.

Aug. 3

Wed@2: Dresden Tapestries and their impact, part two: The impact — works inspired by the tapestries

2-3 p.m.

Carole Genshaft, curator-at-large, will discuss prints and drawings, paintings, ancient sculpture and ceramic ware that demonstrate the influence of the Dresden tapestries or are related to the works.

Aug. 13

Renaissance Festival

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Combine fantasy and history on this special day where visitors can preview the vendors and performers from the Ohio Renaissance Festival and enjoy the exhibition Raphael—The Power of Renaissance Images. Guests arriving in costume will receive BOGO admission to CMA.

Sept. 7

Wed@2: Transformation in Silk and Wool: Raphael’s impact on early modern tapestry design

2-3 p.m.

Guest speaker Kristen Adams, a lecturer from The Ohio State University’s department of art history, will reveal the profound effect of this groundbreaking tapestry series by focusing on the brilliant collaborations between designers and master weavers in Early Modern Europe in the wake of Raphael.

Sept. 21

Wed@2: Mozart to Matisse – Courtly Themes: Music and the Dresden Tapestries

2-3 p.m.

Following a brief talk on highlights of Raphael – The Power of Renaissance Images, an ensemble of Columbus Symphony Orchestra musicians will play selections from periods represented in the exhibition, during which inspired compositions were produced for princely courts and prelates of the church.

Oct. 20

Special Edition Art Book Club – Stephanie Storey

7-8 p.m.

Join historical novelist and national television producer Stephanie Storey for a live discussion of her book Raphael, Painter in Rome: A Novel. The story pairs Raphael with his rival, Michelangelo, and chronicles the painting of the Sistine Chapel ceiling through Raphael’s eyes.

Oct. 23

Dr. Charles Cunningham Lecture – The Cult of Raphael: A Legacy Across Time

2-3 p.m.

Ann Dumas, CMA adjunct curator of European art, and Andrew Shelton, professor of history of art at The Ohio State University, will discuss the enduring impact of Raphael during the centuries following his death in 1520 at the age of 37.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant edtor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.