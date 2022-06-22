Chamber Music Columbus celebrates 75th season

In celebration of its 75th season, Chamber Music Columbus will present six shows beginning Oct. 8.

Since 1948, Chamber Music Columbus has brought 428 concerts, featuring 1,035 musicians, to central Ohio. Chamber music is unique in that it’s composed of a small group of instruments. Typically, only one performer plays each part.

Furthering the intimate musical experience, Chamber Music Columbus holds its performances at the Southern Theatre, the oldest surviving theatre in central Ohio. The combination of history and musical intimacy creates a one-of-a-kind experience for guests.

See the complete season below. All performances take place at the Southern Theatre.

American Brass Quintet and Composer Ching-chu Hu

Oct. 8

An internationally recognized group, the American Brass Quintet has brought its award-winning brass music to five continents, produced 60 records and created more than 150 pieces.

Bridget Kibbey, Harpist; Alexi Kenny, Violinist; and Libby Larsen, Composer

Nov. 5

With the rich string sounds of the harp and violin, the performance explores different genres and eccentric new sounds.

Cavani String Quartet; Louise Toppin, Soprani; Composer, Dr. Mark Loxmax II

Jan. 28, 2023

Proud recipients of numerous awards including the Naumburg Award, Ohio Governors Award for the Arts, Musical America Magazine’s Young Artists of the Year Award and more, the quartet brings the sounds of Beethoven and Bartôk to the Southern.

St. Lawrence String Quartet and Composer Korine Fujiwara

Feb. 18, 2023

Composed by Korine Fujiwara, a former player with ProMusica Chamber Orchestra and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, the St. Lawrence String Quartet’s modern rock ‘n’ roll sounds are not ones to miss.

Courtesy of Chamber Music Columbus

Calidore String Quartet and Composer Huw Watkins

April 1, 2023

Praised for its coherent nature, the quartet boasts dramatic and reverberant string music.

Merz Trio, Karim Al-Zand Composer

May 6, 2023

The Merz Trio strives to modernize classic musical by combining classical standards, new music and original arrangements.

Season tickets for all six performances are available now. Single performance tickets go on sale Aug. 15.

For more details, visit www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Megan Roth is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.