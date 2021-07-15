Sports | Last call to register for the Community Cup

Courtesy of the Columbus Sports Commission

July 15

Community Cup Registration Deadline

www.community.columbussports.org

From cornhole toss to one-mile walk to several other skills tests, the The Community Cup brings the community together, building camaraderie and improving morale for companies and organizations.

Presented by The Columbus Foundation, the 2021 Community Cup will be held at Fortress Obetz on Friday, July 30.

The last day to register is Friday, July 15, according to the Columbus Sports Commission.

July 15-18

Columbus Clippers at St. Paul Saints

8:05 p.m., Thursday-Saturday

3:05 p.m., Sunday

www.milb.com/columbus

The Triple-A Affiliate Columbus Clippers take on the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field. Listen live at www.clippersbaseball.com or on AM 920 WMNI radio.

July 17

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC

7:30 p.m., Saturday

www.columbuscrew.com

See the MLS Cup Champions take on New York City FC at Lower.com Field. Watch the game on Bally Sports Ohio or 97.1 FM The Fan.

