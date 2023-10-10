Central Ohio Fall Festivities

There’s something special about autumn in the Midwest and Ohio does it best. From hayrides to spooky bar crawls, no matter where you are in Central Ohio there is something to do.

Fun for the Whole Family

Millersport Fall Family Festival

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Buckeye Lake Place

Pack the whole family in the car and enjoy a day full of activities surrounded by beautiful fall foliage. This festival has activities for all ages with live music, shopping, animals and pumpkin picking.

Boo and Brew

5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Bridge Park

The family inclusive trick or treat has Bridge Park businesses lining the street with treats for families and community goers. Don’t worry adults, while the candy will be in high supply, there will be lots of “witches brew” available as well.

Keep the Kiddos Busy

Boo at the Zoo

5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Fridays in October, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays in October and 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Sundays in October at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Get into costume – bonus points if it’s your favorite animal – and head to Boo at the Zoo for some wholesome Halloween fun. Get in the spirit and watch your favorite animals play with pumpkins, enjoy a train ride through “Vertebrae Village” and cheer on the cheetahs as they show off their top speed.

Spooky Pooch Party

Noon – 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Old Worthington

All kids love a good Halloween costume, including the ones with four legs. Dress up your pup and take them on their most fashionable walk yet during the Pooch Parade. Not your dog’s scene? They can still enjoy tricks and dog treats while you enjoy music and games.

Getting Boo-zy

Wine in the Woods

10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Buckeye Lake Winery

Enjoy sipping on select wines and craft food in the colorful scenery of Buckeye Lake. This full vendor market includes over 40 handmade and boutique vendors along with bonfires, pumpkins and a hayride.

Nightmare on 6th Ave

7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursday in October at Echo Spirits Distilling Co.

For those who need a drink to get through a horror film - don’t worry we’ve all been there - this month-long movie marathon is perfect. The Bar at Echo Spirits combines indoor and outdoor projections of spooky classics with crafted cocktails to help get you through the jump scares.

Calling All Fear Fanatics

Fear Columbus Haunted House

7:00 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 7:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through November 4 at 2605 Northland Plaza Dr.

One of the most elaborate and terrifying experiences in Ohio, Fear Columbus has multiple immersive attractions all under one roof. This locally owned and operated haunted house isn’t for the faint of heart and is sure to deliver the highest level of scare factor.

ZOMBIEzi Bay

6:00 p.m. - Midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Sundays in October at 4850 West Powell Road

The four haunted houses, two scare zones and six amusement rides create the ultimate fear experience. With zombies all over, visitors can expect to leave with nightmares and memories that’ll last till the next spooky season.

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.