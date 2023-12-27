Celebrating New Year's Eve 2023: A Guide to Events on December 31st

For those who wish to eat, drink and be merry….

Vaso: Located at Bridge Park in Dublin, choose from multiple NYE packages offered by this rooftop bar that include a hotel room, bottle of champagne, spending credits for drinks, private servers, specialty small plates and meals, cocktails, live music and more. 5 p.m.-1 a.m. www.vasodublin.com.

Lincoln Social Rooftop: End your year on a high note. Sit and look over the city as you enjoy specialty drinks, snacks, sushi rolls and a DJ. 1 p.m.-1 a.m. www.lincolnsocialrooftop.com.

Grandview Theatre and Drafthouse: Hop heads unite! This New Year’s Eve beer tasting includes samples of nine beers from breweries all over America, with drink number 10 being sparkling, of course. 10 p.m.- 1:30 a.m. www.grandviewtheater.com.

Refectory Restaurant: Enjoy an evening of elegance with a five-course New Year’s Eve menu offering delicacies such as caviar, fillet mignon and more. Go online to reserve a table. www.refectory.com.

Budd Dairy Hall: Multiple DJs, a variety of food options, and a Disco Daze theme, what else could you need for a perfect NYE? 8 p.m.-1 a.m. www.buddairyfoodhall.com.

Kona Grill: This Asian-inspired restaurant and bar is offering festive menu additions, a champagne toast, and a DJ. If you can’t make it New Year’s Eve, head over on Jan. 1 for all-day happy hour. www.konagrill.com.

For those looking to dance all night…

Hollywood Casino: Hit the ballroom dancefloor to enjoy a dazzling evening of drinks, refreshments, live music and a balloon drop at midnight. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. www.hollywoodcolumbus.com.

Seventh Son Brewing: While a new year may be upon us, Seventh Son is going back to the 70s with its solid-gold-themed party. Put on your gold heels and dance to all the disco hits. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. www.seventhsonbrewing.com.

Flannigan’s Dublin: Dig those dancing boots out of your closet and head over to Flannigan’s for Line Dance Night. Appetizers will be available from 6-8 p.m. www.flannigans.com.

Park Street Cantina: This lively party brings in a big crowd every year. This year’s Las Vegas theme is sure to be a hit with multiple DJs and specialty cocktails. 7 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

The Piano Bar Columbus: Want to play DJ for the night? Go to The Piano Bar and request all your favorites. A champagne toast and party favors are included with an entry ticket. Doors open at 7 p.m. www.thepianobarcolumbus.com.

For the whole family….

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: Bring the whole family for an early New Year’s celebration. Instead of counting down to midnight, you’ll be counting down to noon while enjoying music, games and zoo characters. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. www.columbuszoo.org.

Bowlero/AMF Stardust Lanes: Roll into the new year with an NYE party package that includes private lanes, food and drinks. Reserving a lane ahead of time is encouraged. 12 p.m.- 1 a.m. www.bowlero.com, www.amf.com.

United Skates of America: check out the family meal special: a large cheese pizza, pitcher of soda and 20 game credits for $25. Grab a noisemaker for a mock countdown to the new year. 12-3:30 p.m. www.unitedskates.com.

Noon Year’s Eve at COSI: Beloved Columbus establishment COSI, is offering kids activities that help young ones learn while they celebrate, AND make it home by bedtime! There will be special science presentations and a celebratory countdown to noon. www.cosi.org.

Noon Year’s Eve at Franklin Park Conservatory: This event has a countdown to noon, as well as a countdown to 1 p.m. for late arrivals. Along with a “bubble-stomp,” kids can craft their own party hats, dance and play games. www.fpconservatory.org.

Paulette’s Princess Parties: 2023? Let it Go! This Frozen-themed extravaganza is hosted at the Shops at Worthington. Kids can meet all their favorite characters including Olaf, Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and the reindeer. Stay for the countdown to noon and celebrate 2024! 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. www.paulettesprincessparties.com.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.