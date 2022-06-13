Celebrate Pride with events around central Ohio

Photo by Raphael Renter

It’s pride month and there are lots of opportunities around central Ohio to recognize and celebrate the LGBTQ community. Enjoy parades, festivals and fundraisers at Columbus Pride Community Festival and in communities surrounding the capital city.

June 16

PROUD: An evening celebrating LGBTQ artists of The Nest & Central Ohio

7 p.m.

The Nest Theatre, 2643 N. High St.

This one-night event will include improv performances, stand-up comedy, music and drag at The Nest’s new location. Tickets are $15 online and $17 at the door, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Kaleidoscope Youth Center and The Trevor Project. All attendees must be 16 years of age or older.

www.nesttheatre.com

June 17, 18

Stonewall Columbus Pride Community Festival & Resource Fair

4-10 p.m., June 17; 11 a.m.-8 p.m., June 18

Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St.

The largest Pride event in central Ohio, organizers expect more than 400,000 people over the course of the weekend. The festival includes over 200 vendors and two performing stages in addition to community resource offerings.

www.stonewallcolumbus.org

June 18

Stonewall Columbus Pride March

10:30 a.m.

Broad St. and High St.

Pride is more than just a festival. The first Columbus Pride march took place in 1981. The 41st march begins at the intersection of Broad and High Streets and ends at Goodale Park, where the pride festival will follow place.

www.stonewallcolumbus.org

June 25

Stonewall Columbus Family Pride Network & Land-Grant Family Pride Event

9:30 a.m.-noon

Beer Garden, 424 W. Town St.

This event focuses on the idea that “love makes a family.” Expect plenty of fun, including face painting, balloon animals and bubbles. Special guests from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Columbus Wonder Museum will be in attendance.

www.landgrantbrewing.com

Stonewall Pride 5K with Fleet Feet

Anytime during the month of June, celebrate Pride by running, walking or dancing a 5K to support Stonewall Pride’s resources. Registration and results can be completed online. The general entry fee is $30 and all participants will receive a complimentary bib and finisher medal.

www.stonewallcolumbus.org

Stonewall Pride Ride Challenge with Pelotonia

This one’s simple: Go for a bike ride anytime during the month of June. By registering for the event, participants have the chance to win prizes for logging miles. Open to all skill levels. Pelotonia registration is not required to register or win prizes.

www.pelotonia.org

Lauren Serge is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.