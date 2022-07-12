Celebrate National French Fry Day across central Ohio

It’s not just another day in July: it’s National French Fry Day. A staple on the menu at sit-down restaurants, fast food chains and drive-ins alike, this is a holiday worth celebrating. Though central Ohio is home to many nationally recognized fast food chains, it’s also ripe with its own local french fry variants.

Tip Top Kitchen & Cocktails

73 E. Gay St., Columbus

www.tiptopcolumbus.com

A downtown tavern and bar offering many vegetarian and vegan options, try its delicious sweet potato fries with spicy mayo!

The Thurman Cafe

183 Thurman Ave., Columbus

www.thethurmancafe.com

This German Village eatery has been around for more than 70 years, and locals rave about its various types of fries. Macedonian, Wild Style and Zucchini are just a few options to choose from.

101 Beer Kitchen

7509 Sawmill Rd., Dublin

www.101beerkitchen.com

101 Beer Kitchen is a chef-owned restaurant that hones in on rustic flavors and foods. A side of parmesan fries complements the house classic sandwiches and burgers.

Arch City Tavern

862 N. High Street, Columbus

www.archcitytavern.com

Known for its gastropub classics, Arch City Tavern is located in the Short North and boasts some of the tastiest parmesan truffle fries in central Ohio.

Loops

1629 Northwest Blvd., Columbus

www.loopsgoodfood.com

With a section dedicated to fries on its menu, this Chicago-style restaurant offers chili cheese and fetafire fries.

Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink

1600 W. Lane Ave., Upper Arlington

www.hudson29.com

A Cameron Mitchell restaurant focusing on modern American fare, the menu features french fries, colcannon potatoes and more.

Sophia Tobias is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.