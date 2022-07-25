Cbus ArtWalks App releases updated version

With photos and descriptions of more than 1,200 public art pieces, the new version of the Cbus ArtWalks App allows residents and visitors to enjoy all that the central Ohio art scene has to offer.

Created in correspondence with the Columbus Makes Public art database, as well as the Arts Council and Can’t Stop Cbus, the Cbus ArtWalks App allows the user to interact with a wide variety of both indoor and outdoor installations along with historic architecture.

The user can begin by creating their own personal profile, which they can customize and use as a gallery of their favorite pieces. Using the search feature, the user can also search for their favorite artists or pieces by name or title and save their favorite works to their gallery.

If a visitor would like to search for art in their own neighborhood, they can also utilize the search function to sort public art by location. Some popular art hot spots include Franklinton with 106 registered pieces and the Downtown area with 102, though visitors can still find a variety of public art in locations such as Dublin, New Albany and Grove City. Visitors can also submit works and neighborhoods that are missing from the database using the app.

The app also allows visitors to choose the type of art they would specifically like to see, such as historic clocks and murals, using the filter function. Additionally, visitors can search for various accommodations such as wheelchair accessibility and available street parking.

Further, visitors can experience a curated taste of Columbus through a themed tour, such as the River Walk Tour or A Tour of Landmark Sculptures by African American Artists. Each art piece in the tour is also listed, along with an interactive map.

The Cbus ArtWalks App is available on both the Apple and Google for Android app stores.

Claire McLean is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.