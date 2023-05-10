CATCO announces name change along with 2023-24 season line-up

Tuesday night was filled with celebration and excitement as CACTO announced its upcoming season along with a big surprise: it will now be known as The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio.

Courtesy of The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio Logo

This change comes, Executive Director Christy Farnbauch says, after feedback from a variety of community stakeholders showed it was time, with the promise to maintain the heart of the organization.

"You can rest assured that you are investing in the same exceptional quality and relevant storytelling that this company has always been known for. Our commitment remains strong to producing engaging new work and educational programming for young people," Farnbauch says. "And in fact, we believe that this new name builds on the strong foundation and legacy of the leaders who came before us by putting contemporary theatre boldly in our name."

Courtesy of The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio Christy Farnbauch and Leda Hoffmann of The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio

Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann emphasized why it is important they have both contemporary and Ohio in the organization's new name.

"We produce professional theatre that is by and for Ohio. That is to say, we hire... staff from Ohio, your neighbors," Hoffmann says. "In addition, we select work that covers relevant topics and sparks conversations that matters to people in Columbus and Ohio. In this way our work elevates pride in Ohio theater like Ohio sports or Ohio-made products."

The programming for the 2023-24 season includes six shows and kicks off this September with performances all the way through next May. Subscription packages and tickets will be available through TheContemporaryOhio.org/season-pass and the CBUSArtsTicket Center at tickets@cbusarts.com.

Courtesy of The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio POTUS The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive opens the season, running from Sept. 21 through Oct. 8. Written by Selina Fillinger and directed by Hoffmann, this comedic show takes you through the White House corridors where a group of women band together to save the President from his own ill-conceived comments.

Courtesy of The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio Good Grief The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio

Good Grief, by Ngozi Anyanwu, will run from Nov. 2-19 and shares the story of a young woman as she tries to find herself and heal after the loss of her best friend. Directed by Shanelle Marie and Alan Tyson, this play will take viewers on a journey as Nkechi, a first-generation Nigerian-American and a med-school dropout, looks for answers wherever she can find them.

Audience-favorite Angela Iannone (9 to 5, An Iliad) will make an appearance in this year’s unique re-telling of the holiday classic A Christmas Carol. Running from Dec. 14-23, this one-woman show will bring the timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge to life as he battles his inner demons in real life.

Courtesy of The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio Worries of Wesley The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio

Developed and written in-house by Jessica Moss, The Worries of Wesley: Or, How I Learned to Stop Having Anxiety or Not Really, But I am Trying will have its world premiere production starting Jan. 26 through Feb. 4. Following the life of Wesley, a kid that loves school and her friends and parents, but some times gets overwhelmed with the world. This heartwarming story is perfect for families, especially with kids 6 and up, as it will leave the audience empowered and feeling less alone.

Courtesy of The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio Skeleton Crew The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio

Skeleton Crew follows the lives of four auto factory coworkers in Detriot as the auto industry is changing. Written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by OSU grad Raymond O. Caldwell, viewers will watch as alliances are questioned among the group as the factory's closure and the recession looms and tensions rise. Catch the show between Feb. 29 and March 17.

Courtesy of The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio Ride the Cyclone

To close out the season, Ride The Cyclone will come to Columbus and take viewers on a very funny and dark ride. Written by Jacob Richmond and with music and lyrics by Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, this show follows the lives of several high school choir students who died in a tragic rollercoaster accident. As the group explores their afterlife in a dilapidated carnival, they must decide who deserves to return to the land of the living.

