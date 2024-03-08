Broadway Star Joshua Henry coming to Columbus

Expand Courtesy of ProMusica Joshua Henry

Three-time Tony-nominated and Grammy-winning artist Joshua Henry is coming to Columbus to perform at ProMusica’s 2024 Soirée Benefit & Concert on Friday, March 15 alongside the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, led by conductor David Danzmayr.

Henry is well-versed as a performer, most famously portraying Aaron Burr in the first U.S. tour and Chicago productions of Hamilton. He has been nominated for Tony awards for his roles in Carousel, Violet and The Scottsboro Boys.

For his upcoming Columbus performance, Henry is bringing soul music to the forefront, celebrating the music that inspires him. His performance includes songs from legendary musicians such as Aretha Franklin, Percy Sledge, James Brown, Marvin Gaye, and John Legend, as well as hits from his previous roles, such as Dear Theodosia from Hamilton, You Matter to Me from Waitress, and No One is Alone from Into the Woods.

“They’ve given us, America, this incredible sound that gets to your guts,” Henry says. “A role like Aaron Burr talks to the gray in us, the complicated, the layers; that’s what soul music is and I want to not only perform it on that night in Columbus, but I also want to give them a little lesson in soul so that they can perform soul music as well.”

Henry is inspired by more honest lyrics that allow for heartfelt moments on stage and “target your soul in the best way.” His experiences as a Broadway performer and singer-songwriter are sure to culminate in an emotional, vibrant performance on the ProMusica stage.

Expand Rick Buchanan ProMusica Orchestra

“A violin flourish, or a clarinet line that lasts a bar can send you down a path. … It’s like seeing a rainbow and seeing the deepness of the purple. You can take one color and be like, this is a whole 15-course meal in itself,” Henry says. “That’s what it feels like playing live music, and especially when you’re playing with a symphony, each one of these moments gets brought out in a way that is just so colorful and has so much depth to it. So, I knew I feel that – I’m hoping the audience will see that as well.”

Preceding him on the ProMusica stage are fellow Hamilton stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Renée Elise Goldsberry, singer-songwriter-instrumentalist Jon Batiste and folk artist Rhiannon Giddens.

“These are all top-tier artists. To go after them is quite an honor, so I know that I’m on hallowed ground there in Columbus.”

The Soirée pre-concert party begins at 6 p.m. in The Westin Great Southern Hotel Ballroom at 310 S. High St., then the concert begins at 8 p.m. in the Southern Theatre at 21 E. Main St.

Tickets can be purchased online at Chamber & Classical Music Concert Tickets - ProMusica Columbus.

Jane Dimel is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.