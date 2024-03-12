Breakaway Music Festival 2024 Lineup Released | Q&A with Co-Founder Zach Ruben

Putting Columbus’ electronic dance music (EDM) scene on the map, the first Breakaway Music Festival was a one-day event held in 2016 at the Historic Crew Stadium.

Less than 10 years later, the festival has grown exponentially, with two-day shows in more than 11 cities across the country and over 100,000 attendees in 2023.

This year’s lineup includes 20 nationally recognized artists and four local acts. Headliners for this year’s festival, which will be held May 31 and June 1, include world-renowned names such as John Summit, Kaskade, and Tiësto. The Columbus show’s full lineup can be found here.

CityScene Exclusive: Breakaway co-founder Zach Ruben tells the story of the local festival turned nationwide sensation.

Originating in Columbus, how important is the city to the festival and the brand? What is the EDM scene in the city like from your experience?

Ruben: Columbus has a very long-standing scene of dance music. Back when I was in high school, I remember names like Carl Cox, David Guetta, Tiësto, Paul Oakenfold and so on coming through the club scene here. I still am told stories about “the old days” by my hairdresser and other old industry vets here.

Have you seen any changes within the Columbus EDM scene over the years?

Ruben: Over the last decade, we have seen a decline in the traditional big-room nightclub venues and feel we’ve lost the true nightclub/dance scene, but have made it up with more venue shows and our festival.

What is new in 2024?

Ruben: Every year in our hometown is special. We’re excited to be back at Historic Crew Stadium with an even bigger lineup than before. We’ll have two stages featuring local, national, and global talent including John Summit, Kaskade, Tiësto, and Two Friends who have been killing it across the world. This is the first year Breakaway has secured a national sponsorship, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Celsius Energy. This is definitely the year fans will not want to miss Breakaway Ohio.

What kind of atmosphere and experience are the organizers trying to cultivate for the festival-goers? (What’s the vibe?)

Ruben: Our team is truly what makes Breakaway so special for our fans because we were them – and still are them! Through our own experiences, we’ve learned the power of community. We strive to encourage a creative and inclusive environment where fans can break free from social norms and expectations, be themselves, and have the time of their life together. All in their hometown.

What sets this festival apart from others?

Ruben: I think the unique intimate experience we offer by bringing these major names to these smaller markets in an up-close and personal environment. Supplemented by our strong brand partnerships which are more than just “billboards” at the event and instead immersive activations to enhance the festival experience.

Why is showcasing local talent important to the festival organizers? How has performing at Breakaway helped past performers grow their audiences and artistry?

Ruben: We always strive to support local artists. It’s obviously beneficial to the festival to have a bunch of budding local artists promoting the festival but in return, the festival loves and needs that local community involved. We want to feel local and involved and not a “corporate brand,” and by having locals play our shows, they get massive exposure to new fans, content opportunities, and even run-ins backstage with bigger touring acts.

The festival and its brand have grown so quickly, what factors do you believe worked as catalysts and how do you plan to keep that growth momentum moving forward?

Ruben: I think it all starts with our internal team and the passion and dedication they have for the company and brand. I think priding ourselves on bringing A-List talent to these secondary underserved markets has always been our catalyst and we will continue to build on that.

Can you further explain to me what “Leave it all behind and BREAKAWAY” means?

Ruben: We’re called Breakaway because we help our fans escape into a world of music, art, creativity, and community. Whether that means losing yourself in your favorite lyrics, experiencing a Loud Luxury stage dive, listening to artists we’ve all known and loved for years, discovering a new artist like Knock2, or just assembling the squad for a ‘low key’ Excision set – we’ve got something for everyone to leave it at the door and Breakaway from life’s B.S.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.