Best Fish Fries in Columbus

Lent is a season of fasting and waiting, but it's also a season of tasty fish fries. All around Columbus, Catholic parishes have been ditching the meat and and firing up the fryers for Friday nights full of tasty seafood. Not a fan of fish? No worries! Many of these feasts feature macaroni dinners and other alternatives to appease picky eaters. Here's a list of our favorite fish fries around the area.

St. Margaret of Cortona

Through March 22

1600 North Hague Ave.

Voted Best Fish Fry in Columbus, St. Margaret of Cortona is a must-try for Fish Fry lovers. Stop by for your choice of fried, perched or baked cod, with two complimentary sides. More info here.

Church of the Resurrection

Through March 22

6300 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

Head to New Albany on Friday for lunch or dinner for the church's Lenten Family Buffet + Fish Fry. Lunch offerings include 3 pieces of fried fish, coleslaw and french fries or an alternative veggie stir fry. Dinner includes a wide variety of options, including baked and fried fish, grilled cheese, cheese pizza, soup, stir-fry, refreshments and more. More info here.

St. Joseph Byzantine

8111 Brecksville Rd.

Through March 22

Looking to spice up your dinner with some Polish dumplings? Head over to St. Joseph's lunch or dinner and grab a dinner that include a choice of potato, from pierogies to baked sweet potatoes. More info here.

The Emerald Society of Columbus

Through March 22

60 W Castle Rd.

For big appetites, head to The Shamrock Club for all-you-can-eat fried fire house fish. If limitless fish isn't enough, indulge in potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, mac & cheese and some tasty treats. More info here.

