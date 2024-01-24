Beat the Cold in Columbus

The temperatures may be dropping in Columbus, but the possibilities for entertainment are hot around the city. Take a break from winter hibernation, and heat up your season with a range of winter activities.

Date night:

Land-Grant Brewing’s Wintergarden: Whether you’re looking to sip on your favorite IPA in style or feed your athletic side, Land-Grant’s seasonal wonderland is the perfect destination. Book a lane to curl with friends, bring your competitive edge to the ice with Ice Bumper Cars or get cozy in a Beer Garden Igloo – the Wintergarden has it all.

Lumin Sky Bar and Kitchen: Unlock good views in igloos on the top floor of the AC Hotel Columbus Downtown. When you reserve an igloo, you can experience the best views of the city while cozying up with a delicious cocktail.

Hit the ice:

Columbus Blue Jackets: Grab your jerseys and head to Nationwide Arena for some icy fun. The NHL team plays throughout the winter and into the spring season. Hit the town for the big game, or cozy up and cheer them on from the comfort of your home.

Skate around the city: Whether you’re looking to brace the cold at an outdoor rink or skate away indoors, there are multiple rinks to explore:

Dublin Ice Rink at Riverside Crossing

Coffman Park Ice Rink

Obetz Ice Rink

The Ohio State University Ice Rink

Sled the day away:

Grab your best sleds and take the kids out for an adventure at the best sledding spots:

Battelle Darby Creek: 8645 Alkire Rd., Galloway

Clinton-Como Park: 301 W. Pacemont Rd., Clintonville

Fryer Park: 3899 Orders Rd., Grove City

Quarry Trails Metro Park: 2600 Dublin Rd.

Scioto Park: 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

Sharon Woods Metro Park: 6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.