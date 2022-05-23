BalletMet Announces 2022-23 Season

Courtesy of BalletMet

The BalletMet has recently announced the performance lineup for its 2022-2023 season. The selections include seasonally appropriate works, such as Dracula and The Nutcracker; Dorothy and the Prince of Oz, which follows the Broadway show’s stop in Columbus; and more. Performances will take place at the Ohio Theatre, the Davidson Theatre and the BalletMet Performance Space.

Ticket prices range from $35-87.50, depending on location in the theater. Tickets for most performances go on sale Aug. 1, though The Nutcracker ticket sale begins July 1.

The BalletMet is one of the nation’s largest professional ballet companies, featuring dancers from around the world. The organization’s current season finishes up this week with Director’s Choice. That performance features a collection of three short performances chosen by director Edwaard Liang. Director’s Choice runs at the Davidson Theatre May 20-28.

Find more information on BalletMet’s upcoming season here and see the full 2022-23 season below.

BalletMet at the Ohio

Sept. 16-18

Ohio Theatre

Choreographed by BalletMet’s director, Edward Liang, this performance imitates the movements of starlings through a showcase classical ballet.

Dracula

Oct. 28-Nov. 5

Davidson Theatre

Inspired by Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel of the same name, this performance recounts the story of Count Dracula. This show has been a fan favorite for more than a decade.

The Nutcracker

Dec. 8-24

Ohio Theatre

Featuring famous songs such as “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” this ballet celebrates the work of famous composer Pyotyr Tchaikovsky. Perfect for families during Christmas time, this story is exciting for all ages.

Dorothy and the Prince of Oz

February 10-12

Ohio Theatre

Exploring the magical land of Oz, this ballet uses puppets to recount the story of Dorothy and her prince.

A Celebration of New Works

March 10-18

Davidson Theatre

Three original pieces are presented from world class choreographers Leiland Charles, Dana Genshaft and Amy Seiwert. These works push the boundaries of modern ballet and showcase the BalletMat performers’ versatility.

Swan Lake

April 28-30

Ohio Theatre

This classic show is widely considered to be one of the most famous ballets of all time. Another iconic work composed by Pyotyr Tchaikovsky, this performance features swan queens, princes and magical enchantments.

Andrea Paolucci is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.