BalletMet’s The Nutcracker Returns

BalletMet’s The Nutcracker runs until December 23 at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at www.balletmet.org.

A yearly family tradition for many, BalletMet’s The Nutcracker dazzles audiences with whimsical set designs, dazzling costumes and world-class dance. This exceptional rendition of the classic tale is a must-see and a testimony to the overflow of artistic talent here in Columbus.

The classic ballet, first developed by Tchaikovsky, tells the story of a girl named Clara who, in a dream state, travels to a magical winter wonderland alongside the Nutcracker Prince and other eccentric characters such as the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Spanish Doll.

Edwaard Liang, the artistic director at BalletMet, has worked with numerous ballet companies and has seen many different renditions of the show. He believes the passion exhibited by the dancers at BalletMet is truly special and can be seen in the way they perform together.

“There’s so much in the whole package of The Nutcracker that it’s such a beautiful way to celebrate the holiday season,” Liang says. “Because we have so many dancers on stage and students and young dancers, it’s a great way to show that we belong to this community.”

While the dances are technical, sharp and executed with professionalism, the storyline offers humor around the chaotic nature of family holiday gatherings. Examples of this inherent silliness include the cape-wearing inventive godfather and the battle between mice and a toy that has come to life.

“Most of all, it has a lot of heart and just the way it is, is so unique to this production,” Liang says. “It’s very, very special.”

The show is truly a mix of art, drama, comedy and athletics all in one. The leaps, spins and acrobatics shown throughout the performance will have you “oohing” and “ahhing” right up to the final curtain drop.

Performers aside, the costumes and sets are just as impressive with colorful sequenced dresses and sparkly tiaras that capture the light as well as flowing blouses and skirts that move gracefully through the air on the dancers’ bodies.

The set captures the twinkling of string lights, brightly wrapped gifts under the fir tree and the warmth of the holiday season well. The snowfall onto the stage enhances the child-like wonder of the story and almost looks real under the spotlights as dancers glided across the stage below.

Behind the Scenes

Many may not know the extent of the work that goes into preparing a show as iconic as The Nutcracker.

Auditions for the December shows begin in September and the company spends over two and a half months preparing for the show. At six weeks out from opening night, they start practicing six hours a day, five days out of the week. This is all to ensure the performers are in unison and have learned their counting patterns when it comes time to perform in front of an audience.

For Leiland Charles, a performer and choreographer at BalletMet, this is his first Nutcracker show in four years and he is eager to once again participate.

Charles has multiple character roles he will execute during the running of the show including Herr Stahlbaum, Herr Drosselmeyer and the Nutcracker Prince. Some of the dancers are assigned to multiple roles but they may not play all of them as the casting varies by show.

“I have had a little bit more excitement because it has been so long for me and I’m able to reprise a lot of roles I did before that I haven’t been able to do in a long time,” Charles says. “I have matured as a person and been able to put more of myself into the role and give a little bit more of the story to those things.”

Playing the title role of Nutcracker Prince is a great honor and something very humbling for Charles, even as someone who has been dancing since he was a child.

“It took a lot of stamina and a lot of grit to really get through it,” Charles says. “But you’ve got to be able to tell the story of what everyone is seeing. It’s such it’s such a beautiful thing to be able to do.”

Looking at the numbers: BalletMet's The Nutcracker Fun Figures

Each season entails...

100 hours of rehearsal time

300 pounds of fake snow

275 costumes

150 rhinestones on the Sugar Plum Tutu

125 loads of laundry

13 teeny tiny bumblebees in each flower headpiece

