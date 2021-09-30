Arts & Music | Concerts, cartoons and chalk

Sept. 30-Oct. 3

Cartoon Crossroads Columbus

Various locations

www.cartooncrossroadscolumbus.org/

Cartoon Crossroads Columbus is an international showcase of cartoon art in all its forms: comics, animations, editorial cartoons, newspaper strips and more. The event strives to bring comic lovers together to share in their passion through a variety of in-person and virtual events.

unknown

Oct. 2

Gallery Hop

4-10 p.m.

Short North Arts District

www.shortnorth.org/

This Saturday is the Short North Arts District’s monthly gallery hop, featuring dozens of galleries, non-traditional exhibit spaces, street performers, vendors and more. Described as “the best arts event in the state” by Ohio Magazine, the gallery hop is an event you don’t want to miss.

Oct. 2

Molly Hatchet & Quiet Riot at EXPRESS LIVE!

6 p.m.

EXPRESS LIVE!, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com/columbus

Enjoy southern rock, a unique combination of blues, country, gospel, and rock with Molly Hatchet and heavy metal with Quiet Riot this Saturday. These unique and festive sounds are sure to make for a great night.

Oct. 2-3

Easton Chalk the Block

Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Ctr., Columbus

www.chalk-the-block.com/

Come out for Ohio’s premiere chalk drawing event. The event will feature over 40 different artists creating intricate, original designs, as well live music by local musicians. Saturday, guests can watch the artists create their designs, and Sunday, guests are invited back to see the finished products.

Oct. 3

Sundays at Scioto: The Wildflowers

5-6:30 p.m.

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinarts.org

This Sunday is the last week of Dublin’s concert series. The final concert will feature The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band. As avid fans, the band members have dedicated themselves to recreating Petty’s music with a close attention to detail.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.