Arts & Music | Renée Fleming and Glass Animals

Sept. 23

Necessary Habits Opening

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Loann Crane Gallery

www.gcac.org

This exhibition features work created entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic by 18 different artists. Organized by Goodwill Art Studio & Gallery, the gallery aims to provide professional and artistic growth opportunities for people with disabilities. The show runs through Dec. 17.

Sept. 24

Glass Animals at EXPRESS LIVE!

6 p.m.

EXPRESS LIVE!, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.glassanimals.com

Known for psychedelic indie pop songs such as “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals are stopping in Columbus on their Dreamland tour. As renowned genre-mashers, Glass Animals’ unique musical blends are sure to make for a memorable outdoor concert.

Sept. 24-25

“Seek/Find” - Columbus Modern Dance Company

8-9:30 p.m.

Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theater, 549 Franklin Ave., Columbus

www.comodance.org

Join the Columbus Modern Dance Company for their fall performance in the immersive black box Van Fleet Theater. Friday will feature pre-show snacks and socializing, and on Saturday guests will have the chance to mingle with dancers after the show.

Sept. 25

Photo by Andrew Eccles

Renée Fleming and the Columbus Symphony

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Well-known opera soprano vocalist Renée Fleming joins the Columbus Symphony at its season debut to perform a wide range of music from classical tunes to popular hits.

Sept. 26

Sundays at Scioto: Dulahan

5-6:30 p.m.

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinarts.org

With inspiration stemming from both traditional Celtic music and contemporary composition, Dulahan’s creative approach to music is sure to make this Sunday at Scioto a fun one.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.