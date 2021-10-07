Arts & Music | The Story of My Life, Young Frankenstein and R&B Fest

Oct. 7-16

The Story of My Life

The Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

www.evolutiontheatre.org

This musical follows Alvin and Thomas, two lifelong friends from a small town. After Alvin mysteriously dies, Thomas struggles to write his eulogy. The duo then takes the audience on a retrospective journey of their friendship as they recount their endless adventures.

Oct. 7-Nov. 7

Young Frankenstein

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St., Columbus

www.shortnorthstage.org

Start the fall on a spooky note with this Halloween classic. The musical follows Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of Doctor Frankenstein, as he visits the family estate in Transylvania. Frederick finds himself following in the steps of his mad-scientist grandfather, creating a monster of his own.

Shadowbox Live is offering 50 percent off a 2-top or 4-top table for any show in October. Use promo code: CITYSCENE21. Enjoy Leather & Lace, a tribute to women of rock-n-roll, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Let's Get It On, a sketch comedy and music show celebrating the good, bad and funny of relationships at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations required. Reserve online or call 614-416-7625 and mention the code. Check Shadowbox Live's website for its COVID-19 protocol.

Oct. 8

October Gallery Night: Plug and Play

6-9 p.m.

Wild Goose Creative, 188 McDowell St., Columbus

www.wildgoosecreative.com

Two Columbus artists bring their playfulness themed pieces to Wild Goose Creative. The exhibition features a virtual reality experience called Kaleidoscope along with a multitude of other colorful and immersive works that invite attendees to experience the art to its fullest.

Oct. 8

Columbus R&B Fest

8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.arenadistrict.com

Featuring Keith Sweat, Tank, Devin Campbell and more renowned artists, Columbus’ R&B Fest is a must see event for R&B enthusiasts of all ages. Located in the heart of the Arena District, Columbus’ downtown offers a variety of pre- and post-fest drinks and snacks as well.

Oct. 9

Nurse Blake

8 p.m.

Davidson Theatre in Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St., Columbus

www.capa.com

A registered nurse and founder of NurseCon, an organization focused on bringing together nurses and nursing students, Nurse Blake is bringing his PTO Comedy Tour to Columbus. He will share his experiences as a nurse through live sketches and visuals for an immersive audience experience.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant.