Arts & Music | Chris Coles, Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play and Halloween Poetry Open Mic Night

Courtesy of the Jazz Arts Group

Oct. 28

Chris Coles’ Nine Lives Project

8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Saxophonist, composer and educator Chris Coles is bringing his talents to Columbus this weekend for one show only. Coles’ performance will combine elements of jazz, spoken word and movement to allow audiences to reflect on social justice, racial inequality and gun violence.

Oct. 28-31

The Rocky Horror Show & Young Frankenstein

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St., Columbus

www.shortnorthstage.org

The Short North Stage is promoting the Halloween spirit through two performances of spooky classics. Tickets can be purchased here.

Oct. 28-Oct. 31

ZOMBIEzi Bay

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's Halloween transformation, ZOMBIEzi Bay features four haunted houses, two scare zones, roller coasters and other non-water rides.

Oct. 28-31

Pumpkins Aglow and Harvest Blooms

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Come out for the botanical gardens’ Halloween transformation featuring hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns, pumpkins, mums and ornamental cabbages.

Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play

Riffe Theatres, 77 S. High St., Columbus

www.catco.org

Based on an episode of The Simpsons, the play is set in a post-apocalyptic society where only a few survivors remain after the collapse of civilization. The play explores themes such as community and hope as the survivors try to rebuild their lives.

Oct. 29-Nov. 13

The Outrageous Adventures of Sheldon and Mrs. Levine

Eclipse Theatre Company, 915 Schrock Rd., Columbus

www.eclipsecolumbus.com

Featuring only two characters - Sheldon and his mother Mrs. Levine, this story follows the letter exchanges between the two. In a complex relationship, Sheldon blames his mother for ruining his life, and Mrs. Levine can’t even begin to fathom what he means.

Oct. 29-30

Twenty One Pilots - Takeover Tour

7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com/columbus

Known for pop hits such as Stressed Out, Ride and Heathens, the musical duo Twenty One Pilots stop in its hometown on its Takeover tour.

Oct. 31

Halloween Poetry Open Mic Night

7-10 p.m.

Green Lawn Abbey, 700 Greenlawn Ave., Columbus

www.ohiopoetryassn.org

The Ohio Poetry Association hosts a Halloween-themed poetry night this weekend. All guests, amateur or professional poets, are encouraged to share their poetry.

Check out our other roundups for what to do this weekend!

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.